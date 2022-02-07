tick, tick... BIRTHDAY! | Celebrate the life of Jonathan Larson on His 62nd Birthday

Related Articles
LISTEN: TICK, TICK...BOOM! Releases 'Sextet Montage' From SUPERBIA
Tick, Tick...Boom! has released the song 'Sextet Montage' playing in the film during the workshop of Superbia, in honor of Jonathan Larson’s 62nd birt...
FUNNY GIRL Announces Complete Cast and Creative Team
Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani announced the complete cast and creative team for the highly anticipated new Broadway production of FUNN...
VIDEO: Ethan Slater and Will Swenson Sing 'The Ballad of Guiteau' From ASSASSINS
Classic Stage Company has released a clip of Ethan Slater and Will Swenson singing 'Ballad of Guiteau' from their recent production of Assassins! ...
The Telsey Office Announces Miranda Casting Fellows
The Telsey Office, in partnership with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda Family, has selected three fellows to kick off The Telsey Office Miranda Cas...
VIDEO: Watch the Australian Cast of 9 TO 5 Perform the Title Song
It was announced today that Global Superstar Dolly Parton’s smash-hit West End musical 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL will play at the State Theatre, Arts Centre ...
Photos: First Look at Tariq Trotter, Brandon Victor Dixon & More in BLACK NO MORE
The New Group's Black No More is set to officially open on Tuesday, February 15. The complete cast features Leanne Antonio, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, E...