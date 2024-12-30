Zachary James to Release Live Album Recorded at Crazy Coqs in London

The album features No One is Alone, Somewhere Over the Rainbow, What a Wonderful World, and more.
Grammy Award winning Broadway, West End and opera artist Zachary James is set to drop a live album, recorded at the legendary Crazy Coqs in London, on New Year’s Eve 2024. The album features George Francis on piano and was recorded before live audiences in London in July of 2024 while James and Francis were performing
together in Hadestown.
Pure Imagination
A New Town is a Blue Town
Boulevard of Broken Dreams
16 Tons
I Feel Like I’m Not Out of Bed Yet
Some Enchanted Evening
This Nearly Was Mine
Stars
Move Toward the Darkness
You’ll Never Walk Alone
No One is Alone
Somewhere Over the Rainbow
What a Wonderful World
The Impossible Dream
Flowers
The live album will be available for streaming on all major platforms worldwide, starting at
midnight on December 31, 2024.
