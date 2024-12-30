Zachary James to Release Live Album Recorded at Crazy Coqs in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy Award winning Broadway, West End and opera artist Zachary James is set to drop a live album, recorded at the legendary Crazy Coqs in London, on New Year’s Eve 2024. The album features George Francis on piano and was recorded before live audiences in London in July of 2024 while James and Francis were performing

together in Hadestown.

The live album tracklist features:

Pure Imagination

A New Town is a Blue Town

Boulevard of Broken Dreams

16 Tons

I Feel Like I’m Not Out of Bed Yet

Some Enchanted Evening

This Nearly Was Mine

Stars

Move Toward the Darkness

You’ll Never Walk Alone

No One is Alone

Somewhere Over the Rainbow

What a Wonderful World

The Impossible Dream

Flowers

The live album will be available for streaming on all major platforms worldwide, starting at

midnight on December 31, 2024.