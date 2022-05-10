Zachary James To Join Soprano Katherine Riddle And Pianist Laura Bergquist For A TRIBUTE TO KURT WEILL

Grammy Award-winning bass Zachary James, currently preparing for his return to the Metropolitan Opera in the acclaimed production of Akhnaten, will join soprano Katherine Riddle (Glimmerglass, Signature Theater, Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center) and pianist Laura Bergquist (Arena Theatre, Broadway's Allegiance) for a one-night only concert featuring the music of Kurt Weill.

Tribute to Kurt Weill will be presented on May 21, 2022 at Washington Irving High School (40 Irving Pl, New York, NY) at 7:30PM. The program is part of Peoples' Symphony Concerts.

James and Riddle, both winners of the Lotte Lenya Competition through the Kurt Weill Foundation, will lead the exciting evening of music. The concert is tribute to Kurt Weill as a legendary composer, with songs from his Broadway hits Threepenny Opera, Street Scene, Knickerbocker Holiday, Love Life, One Touch of Venus, Lady in the Dark, Happy End, and more.

Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at https://www.pscny.org/2022-single-tickets/tributetokurtweill

Katherine Riddle, a past winner of the prestigious Lotte Lenya Competition, is consistently praised for her "crystal clear soprano", "sparkling tone", and "engaging storytelling." She has been heard in theaters and opera houses around the country including Glimmerglass, Signature Theater, the Kennedy Center and Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Zachary James is an international opera singer and recording artist, Broadway & TV actor, 2022 GRAMMY Award winner, BroadwayWorld Vocalist of the Decade, Classical Post's Most Innovative Artist, Verismo Magazine's Breakout Artist of the Year and among Opera Wire's 30 Most Influential LGBTQ+ Artists.

Zachary appears courtesy of The Metropolitan Opera.

Laura Berquist is a multi-talented musical theater pianist, conductor, arranger and coach. Among recent projects, she was musical director and conductor at Washington, DC's famed Arena Stage Theater productions of Catch Me If You Can and Disney's Newsies and has helmed productions on Broadway and on national and international tours.