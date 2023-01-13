Young People's Chorus of NYC Recognizes Holocaust Remembrance Day with Special Presentation of BRUNDIBAR

In recognition of Holocaust Remembrance Day, The Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC) will perform the historic and poignant children's opera, "Brundibár" at The Museum of Jewish Heritage on Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m. The performance will feature a cast of 40 choristers and a 13-piece orchestra, conducted by YPC Associate Conductor Sophia Papoulis, with direction by Eric Einhorn of On Site Opera and costumes by Beth Goldenberg.

The program will begin with a performance of musical selections by artists including Leonard Cohen, Simon & Garfunkel and Leonard Bernstein, conducted by YPC Artistic Director and Founder Francisco J. Núñez. The second half of the program will feature "Brundibár," performed by YPC choristers ages 8 - 11. The event will also include an educational component hosted by the museum.

"Brundibár," a children's opera by Jewish Czech composer Hans Krása with a libretto by Adolf Hoffmeister, was regularly performed by the children of the Theresienstadt concentration camp in occupied Czechoslovakia in 1943. YPC, known for its "astounding virtuosity" (Wall Street Journal), has a personal history with the piece, first performing "Brundibár" in 2003 at the Henry Street Settlement, followed by two performances in 2005 at The Jewish Museum and a WNYC Radio Broadcast, and most recently in 2022 at Carnegie Hall.

"We appreciate the opportunity for our children to learn about a major part of Jewish history, especially since YPC teaches our choristers the concepts of tolerance and acceptance of all humans," said YPC Artistic Director/Founder Francisco J. Núñez. "This performance helps teach our children that we must learn about the past and understand each other's histories to be able to prepare for the future. Our choristers are also learning that, even today, we must continue to support each other and show resilience in the face of adversity."

Tickets are $36 for adults and $18 for children. Additionally, the event will be livestreamed from the museum site and can be viewed online for $10. Tickets for both the in-person performance and the livestream can be purchased here: https://mjhnyc.org/events/brundibar-performed-by-the-young-peoples-chorus-of-new-york-city-ypc/.