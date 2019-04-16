Young Concert Artists Presents Three Extraordinary Young Soloists In Debuts With The Orchestra Of St. Luke's

On Thursday, May 16 at 7:00pm at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, three Young Concert Artists soloists make their New York concert debuts with the Orchestra of Luke's conducted by Teddy Abrams.

The artists debuting are:

23-year-old flutist Anthony Trionfo - Ibert Flute Concerto

18-year-old violinist SooBeen Lee - Chausson Poème, Op. 25

17-year-old pianist Nathan Lee - Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G Minor



Now in its 58th season, Young Concert Artists has discovered and launches the careers of exceptional young musicians who become renowned artists of international stature. Among them are pianists Emanuel Ax, Jeremy Denk and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, violinists Pinchas Zukerman, Ray Chen and Anne Akiko Meyers, and soprano Julia Bullock.

CONCERT TICKETS: $70, $45, $25

Online: https://bit.ly/2Z7d8ap

or call Young Concert Artists 212-307-6655

or Alice Tully Hall box office, 1941 Broadway at 65th Street

Seniors and Students: Half-price tickets available

BENEFIT TICKETS: Michelle Shim michelle@yca.org

PRESS CONTACT: Karin Sansaricq karin@yca.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You