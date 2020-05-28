York Theatre Company's UNIQUELY YORK Online Auction Extends Through June 30

The York Theatre Company has announced an extension of its 50th Anniversary Online Auction now through June 30, 2020. Bidding on select items will conclude this Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 8:00PM. Bids are now being accepted online at www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=21187.

While the theatre is dark, The York staff has been coming up with some Uniquely York items that they thought would be fun to auction off and help The York through this "extended intermission." Featured items now open for bid include private dance class with Broadway's "King of Tap" Randy Skinner and York veteran Gerry McIntryre, private singing lessons with maestro Phil Reno, master classes with cabaret icon Steve Ross and York favorite Klea Blackhurst, a one-on-one session with casting director Michael Cassara, a CD of rare demo tracks from Tony Award-winning composers Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, a performance workshop with acclaimed actor/writer Gretchen Cryer, signed sheet music from the legendary composer Sheldon Harnick, original sketches and drawing by the legendary composer Harvey Schmidt, Your Choice of VIP Theatre Seats, a Lifetime York Plus! Membership, a Virtual Happy Hour with James Morgan, and more.

SELECT "UNIQUELY YORK" ONLINE AUCTION CLOSING ITEM HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

THE KING & I ORIGINAL PROGRAM WITH 6 AUTOGRAPHS THAT INCLUDE GERTIE, YUL, RODGERS, VAN DRUTEN, AND MORE!

The "Playgoer" for the out-of-town tryout of The King and I at The Shubert Theatre in New Haven, 1950. This program contains an incredible collection of autographs, including Richard Rodgers, director John Van Druten, Gertrude Lawrence, Yul Brynner (before he was Yul Brynner!), and more. A once-in-a-lifetime piece of musical theatre history. Courtesy of Stephen Abbey and Bill Castellino.

Sheldon Harnick HANDWRITTEN "SUNRISE, SUNSET" SHEET MUSIC FROM

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

A true piece of Broadway history, from its legendary co-writer: "Sunrise, Sunset" on two pages, handwritten and signed for The York by Sheldon Harnick himself. This beloved song from Fiddler on the Roof, with lyrics by Harnick and music by the late Jerry Bock, is a priceless piece of theatrical memorabilia ready for a place of honor on your wall. Courtesy of Mr. Harnick.

a-? Alan Menken & David Zippel HERCULES SHEET MUSIC, SIGNED

Handwritten reproduction of the first part of "To Be Human," a new song written by Alan Menken and David Zippel especially for the stage production of Hercules at the Delacorte Theater in the summer of 2019. Signed by Alan and David, who distributed it to the cast before the closing performance.

OFF-BROADWAY HISTORY FROM CRYER & FORD!

Handwritten lead sheet of a song cut from I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road because the character had changed. This original three-page pencil manuscript of the song "You're Beautiful" is handwritten by the composer Nancy Ford and signed by both her and Gretchen Cryer, the lyricist/librettist. Includes a short explanation of why the song was cut from the writers. Perfect for framing!

a-? ORIGINAL 42ND STREET LP, SIGNED BY ENTIRE CAST!

A mint condition copy of the original cast LP of the 1980 Broadway production of 42nd Street signed by the entire cast, including Tammy Grimes and Jerry Orbach. Courtesy of Randy Skinner.

a-? Bette Davis BROOCH

Bette Davis wore this art deco costume brooch in 1967 on set at NBC. Metal alloy and black enamel. Style with history!

BE A PRODUCER: SEE HOW A MUSICAL IS BORN!

From Casting to the Opening Night Party, join The York on one of our journeys bringing musical theatre to life by following a mainstage production from start to finish. Sit in on a casting session, attend the first rehearsal and meet & greet, see the first preview, and delight in the opening night performance and the after-party. Then, enjoy an intimate dinner with members of the creative team once the show has opened. You might even get to watch a performance from backstage or the stage manager's booth! This package is the perfect opportunity for any musical theatre lover to learn more about what goes into producing an Off-Broadway show.

BROADWAY DISH WITH Lee Roy Reams!

42nd Street's Lee Roy Reams has more Broadway stories than anyone, because he has more Broadway connections! Via Zoom or Facetime (or other similar platform) for proper social distancing, Lee Roy will PERSONALLY enthrall you in your living room with his backstage stories and gossip of the greats, including Carol Channing, Ethel Merman, Gower Champion, and David Merrick, and Lauren Bacall, to name a few. Nobody tells Broadway stories better!

DANCE CLASS WITH "KING OF TAP" Randy Skinner

Put some pep in your step with a private one-on-one dance class with four-time Tony-nominated director and choreographer Randy Skinner (42nd Street, Dames at Sea, The York's forthcoming Cheek to Cheek). Broadway's "King of Tap" will lead you through an hour-long lesson in a Broadway rehearsal studio taking you from classic time steps to shuffling off to Buffalo. Priceless fun and insights from a leading Broadway director.

LIFETIME YORK PLUS! MEMBERSHIP

Includes all perks associated with *York Plus! Membership*. Receive 2 tickets for previews during Mainstage productions and discounts on other tickets, merchandise, concessions, and more, plus special VIP invitations, ticket exchange privileges, and exclusive pre-sale opportunities with a lifetime York Plus! Membership.

Visit www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=21187 to view additional items and place your bids.

The York looks forward to welcoming everyone back as the theatre enters act two-- the beginning of its next 50 years. If you would prefer to make a donation without perusing the auction items, please visit The York's website at www.yorktheatre.org

Be on the lookout for announcements of other projects and activities during the "intermission."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You