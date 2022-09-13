Yarn/Wire Performs World Premiere Of PARALLEL PRINTS By Marcel Zaes At The Stone On October 22

New York-based percussion and piano quartet Yarn/Wire gives the world premiere performance of Parallel Prints by Marcel Zaes at The Stone on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8:30pm.

The performance concludes a weeklong residency at The Stone - a not-for-profit performance initiative at The New School dedicated to the experimental and the avant-garde, led by artistic director John Zorn - by Yarn/Wire percussionist Sae Hashimoto. Additional performances as part of Hashimoto's residency at The Stone are listed below.

Parallel Prints, which will be accompanied by video art created by Seattle-based artist Eli Backer, calls for each performer to realize a chosen graphic sequence against a metronome by repeating subtle dynamic shades on a single pitch. The piece was previously recorded by Yarn/Wire and released on Editions Verde in January 2022. The world premiere performance features Yarn/Wire members Laura Barger, piano, Russell Greenberg, percussion, Sae Hashimoto, percussion, with special guests to be announced.

Yarn/Wire's season continues with a performance at Bowerbird presenting the Philadelphia premiere of Catherine Lamb's Curvo Totalitas on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 8:00pm, following performances at the Transit Festival in Belgium, Rainy Days Festival in Luxembourg, and Wien Modern (Vienna).

Parallel Prints (World Premiere)

Yarn/Wire

Saturday, October 22 2022 at 8:30pm

The Stone at The New School's Glass Box Theatre | 55 West 13th Street | New York, NY

Tickets: $20

THE STONE AT THE NEW SCHOOL COVID PROTOCOL

1. everyone must have proof of vaccine, booster and photo ID in the form of CLEAR Pass which can be downloaded here https://clear.app.link/TheNewSchool or off the App Store

2. everyone must wear a mask

3. maximum of 50 audience members



Those who do not have proof of vaccine, booster and photo ID CLEAR Pass will not be admitted to The Stone at The New School.



Program:

Marcel Zaes - Parallel Prints (World Premiere)



Artists:

Laura Barger, piano

Russell Greenberg, percussion

Sae Hashimoto, percussion



Additional performances as part of Sae Hashimoto's residency at The Stone include:



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 8:30pm

Archipelago X featuring Sae Hashimoto (percussion), Ikue Mori (electronics), and Brian Marsella (piano)



Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 8:30pm

TRIO featuring Sae Hashimoto (percussion), Zack Hann (woodwinds), and Joey Chang (piano)



Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:30pm

SOLO featuring Sae Hashimoto (percussion) with works by Mark Applebaum, Ed Campion and Michael Gordon

Yarn/Wire is a New York-based percussion and piano quartet (Sae Hashimoto and Russell Greenberg, percussion; Laura Barger and Julia Den Boer, pianos) dedicated to the promotion of creative, experimental new music. According to New York Classical Review, "Yarn/Wire may well be the most important new music ensemble on the classical scene today." Founded in 2005, and admired for the energy and care it brings to today's most adventurous compositions, the ensemble seeks to expand the representation of composers including but not limited to those who identify as women, LGBTQIA+, Black, African, Indigenous, Latina(o)(x), Asian, or Arab so that it might begin to better reflect our communities and experience new creative potential.

Yarn/Wire's expansive and international 2022-23 season includes festival performances at Tzlil Meudcan (Israel), Wien Modern (Austria), and Northwestern University New Music Conference (Illinois); returns to the TIME:SPANS (NYC), Festival 20/21 (Belgium), and Rainy Days (Luxembourg) Festivals; a Composer Portrait of Øyvind Torvund presented by Miller Theatre (NYC), which continues the ensemble's long-running relationship with Torvund; plus appearances at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn and The Stone. Recent performance highlights include a residency at Pioneer Works featuring Katherine Young's Biomes; premieres by Taylor Brook and Diana Rodriguez at the America's Society in NYC; a video event and Composer Portrait of Thomas Meadowcroft at Miller Theatre; a concert of solo works at Indexical in Santa Cruz; and the continuation of the Yarn/Wire International Institute and Festival, a summer festival for composers and performers interested in exploring the collaborative side of contemporary music. Their ongoing commissioning series, Yarn/Wire/Currents, serves as an incubator for new experimental music in partnership with Brooklyn-based arts organization Blank Forms.

The ensemble additionally will be in residence at Northwestern University and Adelphi University, and will return for residency activities at Duke University in the 22-23 season. In the previous season, Yarn/Wire was in residence at Cornell, Boston Conservatory at Berklee, UC Santa Cruz, UC Berkeley, Brandeis University, and University of Pennsylvania.

In Fall 2022, Yarn/Wire continues their multi-year residency at Girard College in Philadelphia developing a new multidisciplinary performance work, Be Holding, using poet Ross Gay's book-length poem inspired by Philadelphia basketball champion Julius Erving (a.k.a. "Dr. J") as its libretto. The commission will explore themes of Black genius and beauty in the face of racial violence and inequities, and the school will host Gay, composer Tyshawn Sorey, director Brooke O'Harra, and Yarn/Wire, with the world premiere scheduled for Spring 2023.

Yarn/Wire's numerous commissions include works from composers such as Annea Lockwood, Enno Poppe, Michael Gordon, George Lewis, Ann Cleare, Catherine Lamb, Tyshawn Sorey, Peter Evans, Alex Mincek, Thomas Meadowcroft, Misato Mochizuki, Sam Pluta, Tyondai Braxton, Kate Soper, and Øyvind Torvund. The ensemble enjoys collaborations with genre-bending artists such as Tristan Perich, Ben Vida, Mark Fell, Sufjan Stevens, and Pete Swanson.

The quartet has performed at festivals all over the world including the Lincoln Center, Edinburgh International, Rainy Days (Luxembourg), Ultima (Norway), Transit (Belgium), Contemplus (Prague), and Wien Modern (Austria) Festivals, Shanghai Symphony Orchestra Hall, Dublin SoundLab, Monday Evening Concerts (Los Angeles), Brooklyn Academy of Music, and New York's Miller Theatre.

Yarn/Wire has recorded for the WERGO, Kairos, Northern Spy, Distributed Objects, Black Truffle, Shelter Press, Populist, and Carrier record labels in addition to maintaining their own imprint. Recent and upcoming releases include Tonband, featuring works by Enno Poppe and Wolfgang Heiniger, on the WERGO label; Annea Lockwood's Becoming Air and Into the Vanishing with trumpeter Nate Wooley on Black Truffle Records; Yarn/Wire Currents 7 featuring works by Victoria Cheah, Zeno Baldi, and Diana Rodriguez; Marcel Zaes' Parallel Prints; the piano and percussion works of Andrew McIntosh; and many more. For more information, please visit www.yarnwire.org.