YES, Starring Tim Realbuto and Nolan Gould, Comes Home to NYC

YES, the multiple award-winning film based on Tim Realbuto's critically acclaimed Off-Broadway play, returns to New York City for a special screening as part of the Hell's Kitchen Film Festival on Sunday, January 19th at 2:00 PM at The Producers Club Theatres (358 West 44th Street) in midtown Manhattan.

Tickets for the screening, priced at $15 each, are selling fast and are available by visiting https://filmfreeway.com/HellsKitchenNYCFestival/tickets (scroll down to Block 9B for tickets to YES).

The film version of YES made it's USA premiere at the world famous Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA as part of Dances With Films. It then had two screenings in NYC before touring around the country and playing at some of the most prestigious film festivals out there. YES has also shown in Italy, London, and Finland.

YES has won over 30 awards, mostly for Best Picture, Best Director (Rob Margolies), and Best Leading Actor (Tim Realbuto).

Most recently, YES took home Best Picture, Best Actor (Realbuto) and Best Director (Margolies) at the Hollywood Moving Image Awards.

After the Hell's Kitchen screening, YES will play The Mary Pickford Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on January 25th before going to The Beaufort International Film Festival in South Carolina, where it will screen on February 18th.

Any available cast and crew will do a Q&A after every screening. Confirmed for the January 19th New York City show are actor/writer/co-producer Tim Realbuto and post-production producer Sally Jules. More cast and crew for the NYC screening will be announced soon.

Realbuto will also be at the Los Angeles show, along with the film's composer Greg De Iulio.

Realbuto, Margolies, Assistant Director Nick Young, and actor Mike Vezza are all scheduled to appear at the South Carolina show.

'Yes' tells the story of washed up, blacklisted ex-child star Patrick Nolan (Tim Realbuto), who has spiraled into a world of alcohol and prescription pills. Patrick, who was involved in a scandal involving a minor years earlier, is dragged from his nearly uninhabitable apartment by his sister Annie ('Sabrina, The Teenage Witch' and 'Wicked' star Jenna Leigh Green) to see his niece Aggie (Mavis Simpson-Ernst - Broadway's 'Evita') in a play. At the play, Patrick becomes enamored with 17 year-old Jeremiah ('Modern Family' star Nolan Gould) and decides to mentor him, against his better judgement. What starts as innocent acting lessons becomes a dark, dangerous and sinister look into two minds, one ex-star and one young man on the rise. These two seemingly opposite people may be much more similar than what meets the eye. YES also stars Oscar Nunez ('The Office'), Siobhan Fallon Hogan (Forrest Gump; Men In Black), Natalie Roy ('The Affair'), Jeanine Bartel ('Chicago, P.D.'), Drew Logan Powell ('The Dangerous Book For Boys'), Colin Hanlon (Broadway's 'In Transit'; 'Submissions Only'), Doug Plaut (Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate; 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt') and Kelly Kozakevitch ('A Crime To Remember').

Please visit www.YesTheFilm.com for more information on the film and when and where you can see it.





