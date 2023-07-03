Wuxi Symphony Orchestra Launches With Exciting Plans For The Future

The newly established Wuxi Symphony Orchestra kicked off its overseas auditions this week in New York City. On June 18, the highly anticipated launch of the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra took place in Wuxi, China. The prestigious ceremony marked the official introduction of the orchestra, highlighting its mission, as well as outlining the orchestra's upcoming recruitment plans and its debut New Year's concert.

Co-founded by the Wuxi municipal government and Wuxi National High-Tech District, the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra has assembled a remarkable executive team. Renowned conductor Lin Daye has been appointed as artistic director and chief conductor while Yin Feng serves as executive vice president and Li Shaosheng as music director. Yin Feng revealed that the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra received an overwhelming response from the international music community, with over 500 top-tier musicians applying for approximately 80 available positions. Following the successful completion of the first round of auditions in China in the past two months, the orchestra is excited to move forward with its global recruitment efforts.

"We are thrilled with the level of talent and enthusiasm demonstrated by the applicants," said Li Shaosheng during the trip to the U.S. for in-person auditions. "We believe that our international auditions will further elevate the orchestra's caliber, and we look forward to welcoming exceptional musicians from across the globe."

"We sincerely look forward to having talented musicians from all over the world to join us. Together as founding members, we will build a vibrant world-class symphony orchestra of our time." Said Lin Daye, calling for talents around the world to apply. According to Lin, orchestra rehearsals will begin in August for its debut New Year's concert on January 1, 2024, during which Li Shaosheng's new piece, titled Wuxi Overture, will premiere. The Orchestra's 2024 performing season will be announced in October, including plans to tour Asia and Europe, sharing its music on an international stage.

Upcoming auditions and recruitment activities are as follows:

● United States: live auditions and recruitment will continue during the week of June 26.

● Europe: live auditions will take place in Vienna on July 10-11, and Berlin on July 12-13.

● Asia: live auditions will take place in Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, South Korea during August 10-21, and in Singapore on August 23-24.

The orchestra will continue to accept applications to European auditions until July 5 and will then review worldwide applicants on a rolling basis for the rest of 2023.

As the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra looks towards a promising future, its permanent home, the state-of-the-art Wuxi Symphony Hall designed by Perkins Eastman Architects D.P.C., is under construction and anticipated to be completed by 2025. The world-class venue will be located in the Wuxi National High-Tech district, situated in the southern region of the Yangtze River delta near Taihu Lake-a renowned tourist destination and the third-largest freshwater lake in China. The venue is poised to become a world-class destination, attracting music enthusiasts from near and far.

Applicants to the orchestra may view job requirements and details at https://www.musicalchairs.info/company-profile/5745.