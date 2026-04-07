Wright State University Dance Ensemble will present SPRING DANCE CONCERT 2026 from April 23 through April 26, featuring a program of six works spanning styles from jazz to contemporary ballet.

The concert will highlight choreography created entirely by female choreographers, with contributions from guest artists Autumn Eckman and DeShonna Pepper Robertson alongside faculty members Gina Gardner-Walther and Ashley Pabst. The program is described as a collaboration-centered evening emphasizing diverse movement styles and perspectives.

Eckman, who previously performed with Giordano Dance Chicago and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, contributes work reflecting a contemporary approach to movement. Robertson, a former member of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and current Head of Dance at Stivers School for the Arts, brings a narrative-driven style to the program.

The concert will also feature the Dayton Ballet Studio Company, appearing alongside Wright State dancers as part of an ongoing partnership highlighting the regional dance community.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. (WSU students admitted free with ID for this performance)

Friday, April 24 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 26 at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $5 for students. Tickets are available by calling 937-775-2500 or online.