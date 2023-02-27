World Music Institute to Present Hamid Rahmanian's SONG OF THE NORTH in March

Song of the North is a mesmerizing large-scale, cinematic performance combining the manual art of shadow puppetry with projected animation to tell the courageous tale of Princess Manijeh, a heroine from ancient Persia. Our female hero uses her superpowers to rescue her beloved from a perilous predicament, and to prevent a war. Adapted from the Shahnameh (the national epic of Persia written over 1,000 years ago), Song of the North is created and directed by 2014 Guggenheim Fellow Hamid Rahmanian, and the original score is written and orchestrated by Loga Ramin Torkian, featuring vocalist Azam Ali.

This dynamic, family-friendly production involving over 480 handmade puppets and described by Le Monde as bursting with "breathtaking fireworks of creativity" was presented to sold out audiences at Brooklyn Academy of Music in March 2022.

Ensemble: Sam Jay Gold, Harrison Greene, Jenny Hann, Esme Roszel, Zack Perez, Sarah Walsh, Clay Westman, and Christopher Williams.

Performance Details:

Friday - Sunday, March 24-26, 2023

Friday and Saturday - Doors 7 PM | Show 8 PM, Sunday - Doors 2 PM | Show 3 PM

Peter Norton Symphony Space - 2537 Broadway at 95th St, Manhattan

Tickets: $25 | $35 | $45