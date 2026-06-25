World Music Institute to Launch Fall-Winter 2026-2027 Season With NYC Debuts and Global Stars

After celebrating its 40th anniversary as one of New York City's premiere arts presenters, World Music Institute continues to pioneer the finest global music and dance programming with a brand-new Fall-Winter season full of new discoveries and old friends, including the NYC debuts of Japan's Minyo Crusaders, Mexico's Laura Itandehui, South Korea's Leenalchi, Spanish duo Caamaño&Ameixeiras and Peni Candra Rini's Jiwa Kala, with Shahzad Ismaily and Andy McGraw; as well as such global stars and fan favorites as DakhaBrakha, Niladri Kumaar, and Angélique Kidjo.

WMI also continues to innovate, adding the new NEXT GEN series to its programming lineup; a vibrant new series celebrating the artists who are shaping the future of world music. These visionaries honor their deep cultural roots while reimagining traditions through a contemporary lens, ensuring that the music of the past continues to inspire future generations. Full schedule of events below or on the WMI Website.

WMI Fall-Winter 2026-2027 Season Events:

CHANGEMAKERS SERIES

Angélique Kidjo w/ DJ Freshy K

Sunday, August 23, 2026

Central Park

Rumsey Playfield, Manhattan

Doors: 6 PM | Show: 7 - 10 PM

FREE EVENT - ALL AGES

Presented by Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, in association with World Music Institute

Five-time Grammy Award and Polar Music Prize recipient Angélique Kidjo is a celebrated singer, songwriter, actress, and activist from Benin who continues to share joy through her artistry. Throughout her impressive four-decade career, Kidjo has collaborated with a diverse array of artists, including Peter Gabriel, David Byrne, Youssou NDOUR, Alicia Keys, Philip Glass, and Yo-Yo Ma. Her latest album, HOPE!!, embodies this collaborative spirit, featuring talents such as Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, IZA, and PJ Morton (Maroon 5), while highlighting her own powerful voice and significant cultural influence. Recognized as a tireless humanitarian, she aims to inspire hope and connection through her songs, emphasizing the importance of love and unity in today's world.

MASTERS SERIES

L Shankar

Friday, September 18, 2026

New York Society for Ethical Culture: Adler Hall

2 West 64th Street, Manhattan

Doors 7 PM |Show 8 PM

Tickets: $45 Advance / $55 Day of Show

L. Shankar is an esteemed Indian violinist, singer, and composer, celebrated as one of the pioneers of East-West fusion and widely regarded as a living legend by his peers and fans alike. His versatility as a musician is reflected in his ventures into various musical genres; in addition to his classical albums, he has released globally acclaimed pop, rock, and EDM albums and has worked on soundtracks for award-winning films, including a collaboration with Peter Gabriel on the Grammy Award-winning soundtrack Passion for The Last Temptation of Christ. Over his four-decade career, he has toured and recorded with artists such as U2, Talking Heads, Allah Rakha, and the late Zakir Hussain, and co-founded the groundbreaking world music ensemble Shakti with John McLaughlin in the mid-1970s.

LET'S DANCE SERIES

Minyo Crusaders (with DJ)

NYC Debut

Tuesday, September 22, 2026

The Sultan Room

234 Starr Street, Brooklyn

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: $25 Advance / $30 Day of Show

Standing Room Only / 21+

Co-Presented with The Sultan Room

Minyo Crusaders is a Japanese musical group that revitalizes traditional folk songs (min'yō) by blending them with Caribbean, Latin, and African influences. The band's mission is to reclaim min'yō as 'music for the people', rebelling against its recent popularity among the upper class despite its working-class roots. The band was co-founded by Katsumi Tanaka and Freddie Tsukamoto in 2011 in Fussa, a city near a US military base in western Tokyo, where they famously hosted jam sessions in the 'Banana House,' which had formerly housed US soldiers. The release of their critically acclaimed debut album, Echoes of Japan, featuring the hit single "Cumbia Del Monte Fuji', a collaboration with Frente Cumbiero, led to performances in the US and South America, as well as European tours and festival appearances at WOMAD, Lowlands, and Roskilde.

NEXT GEN SERIES

Laura Itandehui

NYC DEBUT

Friday, September 25, 2026

Public Records

233 Butler Street, Brooklyn

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: $25 Advance / $35 Day of Show

Standing Room Only/ 21+

Laura Itandehui has emerged as one of the most authentic and innovative voices in contemporary Latin music. Originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, she has developed a distinctive artistic voice that explores jazz and vocal improvisation while remaining deeply connected to the musical traditions of Latin America. Her 2025 release, Si me ven alegre, is an expansive collection that moves through genres including bolero, son, cumbia, vallenato, and salsa. On stage, she stands out for her magnetic presence, expressive voice, and genuine connection with audiences, making each concert an intimate, vibrant, and memorable experience. Through her authenticity, innovation, and growing international impact, Laura Itandehui powerfully embodies the spirit of contemporary Latin music: vibrant, rooted, and constantly evolving.

WOMEN'S VOICES SERIES

Somi

Thursday, October 1, 2026

Sony Hall

235 West 46th Street, Manhattan

Doors: 6 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: $35 / $40 / $45 / $60

Co-presented with Sony Hall

Somi Kakoma, known professionally as Somi, is an award-winning vocalist, composer, actor, and playwright often compared to Nina Simone for her powerful and emotive performances. Born in Illinois to parents from Rwanda and Uganda, she spent her formative years in Zambia immersing herself in the musical traditions before returning to the U.S., leading to 'an elegant amalgam of the musics she loves and the bi-continental experiences that have shaped her life' (NPR). Mentored by Hugh Masekela, her 2021 Grammy Award nomination distinguished her as the first African woman ever nominated in any of the Grammy jazz categories. The New York Times describes her style as a blend of 'African grooves, supple jazz singing, and compassionate social consciousness; She is both serious and seductive'.

COLLABORATIONS SERIES

Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn

Saturday, October 17, 2026

DROM

85 Avenue A, Manhattan

Doors: 6:30 PM | Show: 7:30 PM

Tickets: $30 Standing / $35 Seated / $40 Day of Show

The ten-year artistic partnership between Wu Fei, a master of the guzheng-an ancient Chinese string instrument with a history spanning 2,500 years-and Grammy Award-winning American singer, songwriter, and banjo virtuoso Abigail Washburn embodies the spirit of WMI's Collaborations series. Their eponymous debut album, produced by banjo legend Béla Fleck and released on Smithsonian Folkways, weaves together the traditions of two distinct musical heritages, stretching from the Appalachian hills to the Xinjiang prairies. The result is a surprisingly harmonious soundtrack, featuring Wu's guzheng melodies gracefully complementing Washburn's expressive banjo playing, with their voices blending English and Chinese dialects.

NEXT GEN SERIES

Lucibela

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Joe's Pub

425 Lafayette Street, Manhattan

Doors: 9 PM | Show: 9:30 PM

Tickets: $30 Advance / $36 Day of Show

Co-Presented with Belongó

Lucibela, a talented singer from Cape Verde, captivates audiences with her rich and expressive vocal style. Her 2018 debut album, Laço Umbilical (umbilical cord), positioned her as a worthy successor to the late great Cesária Évora, known as the 'barefoot diva'. Hailing from the island of São Nicolau, she refined her craft by performing in tourist hotels, mastering the lively coladeras and bittersweet ballads known as mornas-a creole counterpart to Portuguese fado - that are at the heart of traditional Cape Verdean music. WMI proudly presented Lucibela's 2019 NYC debut.

COUNTERPOINT SERIES

Leenalchi

NYC Debut

Thursday, October 29, 2026

Pioneer Works

159 Pioneer Street, Manhattan

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: $35 Advance / $40 Day of Show

Standing Room Only

Co-Presented with Pioneer Works

Leenalchi is a seven-member alternative band from Seoul, celebrated for their striking visuals and innovative sound that blends Korea's musical storytelling tradition called pansori with bass-forward grooves, rhythmic percussion, and pop vocal styles reminiscent of the 80s' Talking Heads. At the heart of the ensemble is bassist Young-Gyu Jang, the band's creator and visionary. He previously gained recognition for his work with the now-defunct iconic art band SsingSsing, which Tiny Desk's Bob Boilen praised as 'one of my most memorable Tiny Desk Concerts of all time.' Leenalchi is poised to release their first-ever LP outside of Korea in October, titled Sugungga, on David Byrne's Luaka Bop label.

COUNTERPOINT SERIES

Niladri Kumaar 'The Space Between the Notes'

Thursday, November 5, 2026

New York Society for Ethical Culture: Adler Hall

2 West 64th Street, Manhattan

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: $45 Advance / $55 Day of Show

Sitar maestro Niladri Kumaar is hailed as a maverick musician and composer, a celebrated ambassador, and an iconic figure in Indian music, renowned for his compelling and innovative style. He frequently collaborated with the late Zakir Hussain, including a sold-out concert presented by WMI at the Skirball Center in 2022. Together, their sitar-tabla duo became one of the most beloved and significant partnerships in the music world. Space Between the Notes is an extraordinary recording of their live concert in Mumbai, India, marking their only recorded performance together. The inspiration behind 'The Space Between the Notes' is the concept that music bridges the gaps between people and places by transcending cultural and linguistic barriers. Niladri's electric sitar (zitar), combined with the more traditional sounds of tabla, keys, and drums, offers a fresh interpretation of centuries-old traditional Indian music. Niladri will be joined on stage by Agnelo Fernandes (keys), Sambit Chatterjee (drums), and Satyajit Talwalkar (tabla).

LET'S DANCE SERIES

Bia Ferreira (with DJ)

Friday, November 13, 2026

Nublu

151 Avenue C

Doors 7 PM | Show 8 PM

Tickets: $25 Advance / $35 Day of Show

Standing Room Only/ 21+

Bia Ferreira is a Brazilian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and artivist (artist-activist) known for her powerful voice in contemporary Brazilian music. As a multi-instrumentalist, she has mastered the guitar, double bass, cavaquinho, atabaque and drums, and more. Her music blends afro-diasporic rhythms, including soul, blues, reggae, and Brazilian influences, while lyrically incorporating 'escrevivência' - writing-living that combines autobiography and social criticism. Her work is not limited to music; she engages in activism for human rights and gender equality, solidifying her role as a leading figure in black, queer, and anti-racist feminism.

COUNTERPOINT SERIES

Caamaño&Ameixeiras

NYC DEBUT

Saturday, January 23, 2027

Joe's Pub

425 Lafayette Street, Manhattan

Doors 6 PM | Show: 7 PM

Tickets: $27.50 Advance / $33 Day of Show

Presented with Support from Instituto Cervantes (TBC)

Sabela Caamaño (chromatic, or button accordion) and Antía Ameixeiras (violin and vocals) make up an award-winning duo hailing from Galicia, Spain, with a profound connection to gallego music and dance. Rooted in Spanish and Celtic traditions, they create a distinctive and personal language through vibrant compositions and arrangements, amplified by the versatility of the chromatic accordion and Ameixeiras' expressive vocals. With a robust foundation in formal musical training and an exploration of roots music as a platform for creativity and artistic expression, the duo is forging a new path for Galician and Iberian folk music.

ORIGINS SERIES

Peace Through Music: A Tribute to Legendary Sarangi Exponent

Ustad Sabri Khan

Thursday, January 28, 2027

Kaufman Music Center

129 West 67th Street, Manhattan

Doors 7 PM | Show 8 PM

Tickets: $45 / $55

Presented with support from the International Museum of the Saree

"Peace Through Music" is a heartfelt tribute to the legendary sarangi exponent Ustad Sabri Khan, one of the greatest ambassadors of Indian classical music, whose artistry elevated the sarangi to the world stage. The tribute will be presented by internationally acclaimed sarangi maestro Ustad Kamal Sabri, son and foremost disciple of Ustad Sabri Khan Sahab, alongside the eighth-generation torchbearers of the illustrious Sabri musical lineage, Abdul Ahad Sabri and Asad Sabri. Through soulful ragas, traditional compositions, and musical tributes, the concert will showcase the depth, emotion, and spiritual power of the sarangi-an instrument often described as the closest to the human voice.

CHANGEMAKERS SERIES

DakhaBrakha

Thursday, February 4, 2027

Webster Hall

125 East 11th Street, Manhattan

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: $47 Advance, $57 Day of Show

Standing Room Only

After yet another electrifying DakhaBrakha show at Pioneer Works in March, WMI is bringing the Ukrainian ethno-chaos quartet back to NYC. This time, they'll deliver their original blend of traditional Ukrainian music and instruments with global influences to Webster Hall. Served up, as always, with a distinctly dramatic flair born of their drama and art training at the DAKH Center of Contemporary Art in Kyiv. This will mark the fourth time WMI has had the pleasure of presenting DakhaBrakha.

ORIGINS SERIES

Peni Candra Rini's Jiwa Kala, with Shahzad Ismaily and Andy McGraw

NYC Debut

Saturday, February 27, 2027

National Sawdust

80 North 6th Street, Brooklyn

$30 Advance, $35 Day of Show

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM Tickets

Standing Room Only

Peni Candra Rini, PhD, is a renowned Javanese singer, educator, and composer, known for blending Javanese Sufi poetry with contemporary music for both Indonesian and Western instruments. Jiwa Kala is a one-hour multidisciplinary performance that blurs the lines between a music concert, ritual, and ecological reflection. By integrating experimental music, dance, shadow theatre, and film, this performance offers an immersive experience that encourages the audience to experience the climate crisis rather than just understand it. Joining Peni on stage for this remarkable performance will be musician, ethnomusicologist, and professor Andy McGraw, along with multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer Shahzad Ismaily.

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