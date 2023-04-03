Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Among the featured artists will be Felukah, DJ Nadia and DJ meëraj.

Apr. 03, 2023  

World Music Institute Presents NY Arab Festival

During National Arab American Heritage Month, World Music Institute is partnering with the New York Arab Festival, presenting an evening of music by Arab and Arab American artists in New York City. NYAF stages new conversations around the contemporary sound and music from Arab and Arab American artists, in the city they have called home for centuries. Among the featured artists will be Felukah, DJ Nadia and DJ meëraj.

Dubbed the "neo-soul artist bringing the Nile to New York," Felukah's voice is among the most distinct and versatile in contemporary genre-bending rap. THe Egyptian artist moved to New York City in 2017 to study creative writing and dropped her first bilingual project, "Citadel" independently in 2019. Regularly code-switching between English and Arabic, Felukah connected to indie label Abu Recordings and worked closely with them to produce and distribute her debut album "Dream 23" in 2020. In 2021, Felukah released the Kawkab EP, which featured her indie rock debut "Love on the Comedown" and marked the artist as one of serious range.

DJ Nadia is an Egyptian-American DJ, based in New York City, whose sets feature textural, percussive, experimental music across genres: techno, rap, downtempo, and more. Currently holding down a monthly residency at The Bar at Cafe Kitsuné and previously has played at places like The Lot Radio, Eavesdrop, Mood Ring, and Elsewhere.

DJ meëraj approaches the musical journey as an expansive tool and one of many ways of elevation of the mind. He honors his heritage by working with the sounds from North Africa and the Middle East, harmoniously blended with instruments from around the world. He has played SXM, Burning Man, Soho House and other clubs across New York City, gathering an eclectic crowd of serious partygoers.



