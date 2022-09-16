Works & Process At The Guggenheim Announces THE COVID-19 VARIATIONS, A Piano Drama Presented With The New Group

Works & Process at the Guggenheim announces the U.S. premiere of The Covid-19 Variations: A Piano Drama, including a discussion on the creative process with director Alison Jackson, composer Richard Thomas, and pianist Philip Edward Fisher. Tickets available now at www.worksandprocess.org.

The Covid-19 Variations: A Piano Drama

Presented with The New Group

Sunday, September 25, 7:30 pm

Tickets $35

A powerful and entertaining take on the last two years, The Covid-19 Variations: A Piano Drama is a unique and outrageously funny film and concert in one with a cast of characters including everyone from Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Elton John to Kanye West and even the British royal family-because everyone has lived through Covid. Olivier Award-winning Richard Thomas composed The Covid-19 Variations during the earliest days of the pandemic for Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions. Inspired by his music, BAFTA-winning artist and director Alison Jackson has created 19 short films for the Covid-19 Variations, drawn from fake reality. These films ponder the question of how we can tell what is real or fake using celebrity lookalikes and commemorate life in the time of Covid. Featuring a Gershwin-esque 23-minute riff, the music is performed by world-renowned pianist Philip Edward Fisher. This live U.S. premiere follows the work's world premiere earlier this year at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre, United Kingdom, in a production directed by two-time Olivier Award winner and the Rep Artistic Director Sean Foley. As part of the program, Jackson, Thomas, and Fisher discuss their creative process.