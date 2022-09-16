Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Works & Process At The Guggenheim Announces THE COVID-19 VARIATIONS, A Piano Drama Presented With The New Group

The event is on Sunday, September 25, 7:30 pm.

Sep. 16, 2022  

Works & Process At The Guggenheim Announces THE COVID-19 VARIATIONS, A Piano Drama Presented With The New Group

Works & Process at the Guggenheim announces the U.S. premiere of The Covid-19 Variations: A Piano Drama, including a discussion on the creative process with director Alison Jackson, composer Richard Thomas, and pianist Philip Edward Fisher. Tickets available now at www.worksandprocess.org.

The Covid-19 Variations: A Piano Drama

Presented with The New Group

Sunday, September 25, 7:30 pm

Tickets $35

A powerful and entertaining take on the last two years, The Covid-19 Variations: A Piano Drama is a unique and outrageously funny film and concert in one with a cast of characters including everyone from Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Elton John to Kanye West and even the British royal family-because everyone has lived through Covid. Olivier Award-winning Richard Thomas composed The Covid-19 Variations during the earliest days of the pandemic for Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions. Inspired by his music, BAFTA-winning artist and director Alison Jackson has created 19 short films for the Covid-19 Variations, drawn from fake reality. These films ponder the question of how we can tell what is real or fake using celebrity lookalikes and commemorate life in the time of Covid. Featuring a Gershwin-esque 23-minute riff, the music is performed by world-renowned pianist Philip Edward Fisher. This live U.S. premiere follows the work's world premiere earlier this year at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre, United Kingdom, in a production directed by two-time Olivier Award winner and the Rep Artistic Director Sean Foley. As part of the program, Jackson, Thomas, and Fisher discuss their creative process.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Hunter Foster, Megan Reinking & More in THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATIONPhotos: First Look at Hunter Foster, Megan Reinking & More in THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION
September 16, 2022

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation is now in previews, with opening night on September 22, 2022. Performances play through October 2, 2022. The production stars Hunter Foster as Clark Griswold, Megan Reinking as Ellen Griswold, and more! Get a first look at photos here!
VIDEO: Broadway's THE LION KING Cubs Join THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHINVIDEO: Broadway's THE LION KING Cubs Join THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHIN
September 16, 2022

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin: Live from the Broadway Makers Marketplace has released a new episode today starring Broadway's Mariama Diop, Evie Winter Lee, Donovan Louis Bazemore, and Jayden Theophile. Watch here!
Gitte Tamar Releases New Novel SHADOWS THAT PLAYGitte Tamar Releases New Novel SHADOWS THAT PLAY
September 16, 2022

Author, Gitte Tamar has released her new horror novel, Shadows That Play. This is the highly anticpated third book in her Shadows That Speak Series. The other two books included: Shadows That Speak (Book One) and Shadows That Tempt (Book Two).
HARBOUR Releases Indie Pop Track 'Sleepyhead'HARBOUR Releases Indie Pop Track 'Sleepyhead'
September 16, 2022

Following the music video release for their summer smash hit 'Bahamas,' indie rock group HARBOUR returns with their latest feel-good track 'Sleepyhead' across DSPs today.
New York Premiere of Bruce Norris' DOWNSTATE to be Presented at Playwrights Horizons in OctoberNew York Premiere of Bruce Norris' DOWNSTATE to be Presented at Playwrights Horizons in October
September 16, 2022

Playwrights Horizons will present the New York premiere of Bruce Norris’s Downstate, directed by Pam MacKinnon, October 28–December 11 (opening November 15). This provocative work surrounds a registered address in downstate Illinois, where four men convicted of sex crimes share a group home, living out their days post-incarceration.