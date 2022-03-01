Word Up Bookshop Presents 'The Songs We Write' Virtual Music Event

The next edition of "The Songs We Write" - the free, original music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented virtually via Zoom on Sunday. March 6 @ 3:00pm (EST)

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature performers: Alison Loeb, Ruben Gonzalez, Christopher, Kevin Berrey, Fred Arcoleo, Yvonne Sotomayor & Kenn Rowell and Nothing But Time with Eric Vetter and Courtney Hill. Performers subject to change. Admission free, donations welcomed and to make requested advance registration for the Zoom link go to: withfriends .

Word Up (a 501 c3 organization) is a multilingual, general-interest, nonprofit community bookshop and arts space located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.