Women In Music Unveils Upcoming Programming for 2023 Fall Mentorship Program, All Things Go Festival, and 4th Annual Women In Music Summit

Today, the 501(c)3 non-profit Women In Music has announced their upcoming events through the rest of 2023 into 2024. These events include the 2023 Fall Mentorship Program in Partnership with Music Managers Forum, Women In Music @ All Things Go Festival 2023, Women In Music at Mondo NYC and The 3rd Annual Women In Music Summit. Women In Music has also recently launched their NYU Chapter, which added to their collegiate roster including WIM Drexel and WIM Northeastern.

Women In Music's 2023 Fall Mentorship Program kicked off October 2 in partnership with Music Managers Forum U.S., the U.S. delegation of the world's largest professional community of music managers. The two month program brings together a diverse group of mentees with established female artist management professionals acting as mentors in a historically overwhelmingly white male space.

Women in Music at All Things Go Creator Summit Presented by Spotify EQUAL

Women in Music was proud to partner with the All Things Go Music Festival September 29th, where the organization kicked off the Creator Summit with a Pre-Party at the Eaton Hotel, bringing together panelists, festival goers and WIM DC Members. The event was sponsored by The MLC https://www.themlc.com/.

WIM DC Members at All Things Go Music Festival

Following the kickoff event Women in Music participated in the All Things Go Creator Summit, whereWIM's Global Chair of Education and Rock & Alternative, Artist Partnerships at Spotify - Chissy Nkemere - spoke on a panel titled Harmonizing Equity which celebrated the multifaceted roles of women in the music industry.

Women in Music's Board of Directors attended the festival and President Nicole Barsalona said, “We were so impressed with the team at All Things Go - they've created a safe, inclusive environment for music fans and artists alike - what a joyous peek into the future of live music. I'm already looking forward to ATG 2024!”

MondoNYC

On October 10, 2023 Women in Music and She is the Music will co-host the Mondo NYC Opening Night Reception hosted by SoundExchange. WIM will be presenting a panel in partnership with MMF-US entitled Artist Management Entrepreneurship (description here) and WIM President Nicole Barsalona will also moderate a panel hosted by Keychange U.S. on gender equity in music-tech (description here). Mondo NYC will hold its 8th annual business conference and live music showcase festival which empowers artists and advances ideas in an ever-changing music business and technology landscape. https://www.mondo.nyc/

2024 Women In Music Summit

Women In Music are excited to announce their 4th Annual Women In Music Summit taking place virtually from January 17-19, 2024. Members can tune in virtually for educational and career development presentations, and in-person for networking events happening throughout various WIM Chapters. For more information on the upcoming Summit, please visit https://www.womeninmusic.org/ or reach out to Dina Morales dmorales@womeninmusic.org.

As a 501(c)3 charity, all proceeds from Women in Music's annual membership dues and event

ABOUT WOMEN IN MUSIC

Founded in 1985, Women in Music is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to advance the awareness, equality, diversity, heritage, opportunities, and cultural aspects of women in the musical arts through education, support, empowerment, and recognition. Today, Women in Music encompasses chapters across the globe - from LA to India. Our members are a diverse group of individuals at all stages in their careers — from students to seasoned industry veterans. We are record label executives, artist managers, songwriters, musicians, attorneys, recording engineers, agents, publicists, studio owners, music publishers, marketers, and more. Women in Music believes that the conversation around equality is an inclusive one, where all voices are welcome. Our panels, seminars, webinars, workshops, performance showcases, achievement awards, leadership summits, and global initiatives serve the needs of our diverse communities around the world. For more information, visit womeninmusic.org.