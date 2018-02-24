Winter Storm Warning: Meet the Cast of FROZEN- Now in Previews!

Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN

The storm has arrived on Broadway! FROZEN had its first preview earlier this week on February 22 at the St. James Theater. Starring Patti Murin and Caissie Levy as beloved Disney heroines Anna and Elsa, the musical is set for a March 22 opening.

Based on the 2013 Disney film of the same name, Frozen tells the story of two royal sisters, Anna (Patti Murin) and Elsa (Caissie Levy) and their search for love. The stage adaptation features songs from the Oscar-winning songwriting team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez (In Transit) and Robert Lopez (The Book of Mormon, Avenue Q). The show is directed by Michael Grandage (Red, Grand Hotel) and features choreography from Rob Ashford (Thoroughly Modern Millie).

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

Photo Credit: Andrew Eccles

Caissie Levy (Elsa) - Broadway: Fantine in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables; Molly in Ghost (and West End/cast album); Sheila in the 2009 revival of Hair (and West End/cast album); Elphaba in Wicked (and Los Angeles); Penny in Hairspray (and first national tour/Toronto). Off-Broadway: First Daughter Suite (The Public Theater/cast album); Sara in Murder Ballad; Maureen in Rent (national tour). She has performed solo internationally, including with Sir Rod Stewart in Las Vegas, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and recent Carnegie Hall debut with the NY Pops. Her solo album With You is available on iTunes. Twitter/Instagram @CaissieLevy.

Patti Murin (Anna) - Broadway/national tour: Lysistrata Jones (Lysistrata), Wicked (Glinda), Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: recurring roles on "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore), "Royal Pains" (Ava). Proud alum of the Syracuse University Drama Department. Huge thanks to Abrams and Disney for making this lifelong dream come true. So much love to Mom and Dad. This one is for Colin, the best husband a princess could ever dream up. @pattimurin

Jelani Alladin (Kristoff) - Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Sweetee (Signature Theatre); Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope (York Theatre). Regional: I and You (TheatreSquared), Choir Boy (Studio Theatre DC, Marin Theatre Company - San Francisco Critics Circle Award, Best Leading Actor in a Play), The History Boys (Palm Beach Dramaworks - Carbonell Award, Best Ensemble), Violet (Clarence Brown), Josephine (Asolo Rep - world premiere). Graduate of the NYU Tisch New Studio on Broadway. Many thanks to my managers at Cyd LeVin & Associates. @jelanialladin

Greg Hildreth (Olaf) - Broadway: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Peter and the Starcatcher, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Off-Broadway: The Robber Bridegroom (Lortel nomination). TV: "The Good Wife" (recurring), "Royal Pains," "Kings," "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." Film: Radium Girls; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows; Wall Street II. Education: Boston University and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts. @greg_hildreth

John Riddle (Hans) - John Riddle was last seen on Broadway in Kander and Ebb's The Visit starring Chita Rivera. His other stage credits include Tony in West Side Story (Casa Mañana), Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid (St. Louis MUNY), Joe Hardy in Damn Yankees (PCLO), Evita (first national tour), Little Dancer (Kennedy Center) and My Paris (Long Wharf). Other: The Secret Garden in concert at Lincoln Center, Cincinnati Pops. Last year, John debuted his solo show, Keep It Simple, at Feinstein's/54 Below. He can be heard on John Kander's Hidden Treasures from Harbinger Records. CCM grad

Robert Creighton (Weselton) - Co-author and star of Cagney (Fred Astaire Award, Drama Desk & Outer Critics noms for Lead Actor in a Musical.) Broadway: The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Durdles), Anything Goes (Purser/Moonface), Chicago (Amos), The Little Mermaid (Chef Louis), The Lion King (Timon), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Laughing Room Only. Shakespeare in the Park's Comedy of Errors (Angelo). TV: "The Good Fight" (CBS), "The Family" (ABC), "Elementary" (CBS), "Law & Order" (NBC), "Life on Mars" (ABC). Album: Ain't We Got Fun! www.RobertCreightonNYC.com

Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken) - Broadway: Smee in Peter and the Starcatcher, Rocky. Off-Broadway: Starcatcher (NYTW & New World Stages); Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Jacques Brel; God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater (Encores!). TV: "Peg + Cat;" "Law & Order: SVU;" "Deadbeat." Kevin is also an Emmy®-winning writer and book-writer of the musicals Altar Boyz and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Fun fact: Kevin was a Troll in the original Frozen movie!

Timothy Hughes (Pabbie) - Broadway/NYC: Chaplin, Paint Your Wagon (Encores!). Tour: Chitty Chitty.... Regional highlights: My Paris (Long Wharf); Young Frankenstein (MUNY/Maine State); Nice Work... (MT Wichita); Elf (Fulton Opera); Carnival! (Goodspeed). Film: The Greatest Showman (20th Century Fox), The Dark Rite. NYU/CAP21 alum. Abundant thanks to his family and Brian. For Dad.

Andrew Pirozzi (Sven) - Andrew Pirozzi is elated to join the cast of Frozen and make his Broadway debut. TV/film credits include: "Hairspray Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!" (NBC); "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (CBS); "The Real O' Neals" (ABC); Ted 2 (Universal) and many more. National tours include: Movin' Out, Dirty Dancing, Follies (CTGLA). www.andrewpirozzi.com. Instagram @afpirozzi. Live. Love. Freely.

Adam Jepsen (Sven Alternate) - Broadway: Chicago, Cinderella (Original Broadway Cast). NYC: Guys and Dolls (Carnegie Hall). Tour: Wizard of Oz (Scarecrow). Regional: Casa Mañana, The Muny, Ogunquit Playhouse. TV: "The Mysteries of Laura." Film: Alpha, Pink Moon, Grotto, Mirrors, Dirty Baby. Commercial: Pizza Hut, Bank of America, Stella Artois, Bowlmor. Immense thanks to Rob! www.AdamJepsen.com

Audrey Bennett (Young Anna) - Audrey Bennett is ecstatic to be part of originating this incredible show! Broadway: Amélie (u/s Young Amélie). National tour: The Sound of Music (Gretl). Love and huge gratitude to Mary Joy Nelson, Renae Baker, Janine Molinari, CESD, Kim Pedell/Zoom Talent, Rachel Hoffman/Telsey Casting, Mama, Daddy, Oliver and grandparents. Instagram @audreybennettactor.

Mattea Conforti (Young Anna) - Broadway: Sunday in the Park with George (Louise) and the title role in Matilda The Musical. Film: 3 Generations, The Super. Television: "Gotham," "Power." Developmental lab: Frozen (Young Anna). Thank you to Telsey, Innovative Artists, John Mara Entertainment and GiGi. Love and gratitude to Mom, Dad, Ella, Charlie and Grandparents. Instagram @matteaconforti.

Brooklyn Nelson (Young Elsa) - Brooklyn Nelson is honored to be a part of this amazing company! Broadway: Matilda (Amanda, formerly Small Girl swing). Workshop: Frozen (Young Elsa). Various commercials, voiceovers and films. Many thanks to Minda Larsen, Badiene Magaziner, Telsey, the creative team and her agents. Love and gratitude to God, Mom, Dad and Lacey. Instagram @brooklyn__nelson.

Ayla Schwartz (Young Elsa) - Ayla Schwartz is thrilled to be originating the role of Young Elsa in Frozen! Regional: Queens Theatre Miracle Worker (Helen Keller). Huge thanks to Jason Bercy, Barry Kolker, Danny, Dean, PTW, Brooke, KOTA, Kurt, ACANY, DMO, Telsey and the Frozen team. Much love to friends and family! Instagram @ayla.schwartz

Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby) - Alyssa Fox is excited to be fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming Disney royalty! A Dallas, TX native, Alyssa was most recently seen in Wicked on Broadway as the Elphaba standby, after playing the lead role on the national tour. Thanks to Professional Artists, Telsey, friends and family. Twitter @AlyssaFox. IG @AlyssaJoyFox.

Aisha Jackson (Anna Standby) - Aisha Jackson is thrilled to be a Disney princess for the first time in forever! Broadway: Waitress, Beautiful The Carole King Musical. Regional: Memphis (Felicia), Witness Uganda. Thanks to God, my family, friends and CGF for all of the love and support! For Vaughn and Amy. Luke 1:37.

Alicia Albright (Swing) - Alicia Albright is thrilled to be in Frozen! Broadway: Wicked. Tours/regional: Wicked, Transcendence Theatre Company, All Shook Up, Jesus Christ Superstar, Seven Brides, A Chorus Line and more. Love to family and friends! Follow her adventures @aliciaalbright.

Tracee Beazer (Ensemble) - Broadway: Something Rotten!; Honeymoon in Vegas; Holler If Ya Hear Me; Memphis; The Wedding Singer; Good Vibrations; Hairspray. Love u P. "You crown the year with your goodness, and Your paths drip with abundance," Psalm 65:11.

Wendi Bergamini (Ensemble) - Broadway: Doctor Zhivago; Evita; Promises, Promises; South Pacific. Tours: Light in the Piazza (Franca), Guys and Dolls, Evita, Cats. Regional: Little Dancer, Secondhand Lions, Night Music. TV: "The Sound of Music Live!" For Michael & Nora. www.wendibergamini.com

Ashley Blanchet (Ensemble) - Broadway: Beautiful (Little Eva - Locomotion), Annie (Star to Be), Memphis. National tour: Beautiful (Little Eva). Regional: How to Succeed... (Rosemary) - TUTS, Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey) - KCRT. BFA U. Michigan. Please visit AshleyBlanchet.com.

James Brown III (King Agnarr, Ensemble) - Broadway: Rocky, Wicked, Ghost, Priscilla, Memphis, The Little Mermaid, The Color Purple, The Frogs. National tours: The Lion King, The Producers. TV: "The Wiz Live!;" "Peter Pan Live!;" "The Mysteries of Laura;" "Forever;" "Mr. Robot;" "The Get Down." Instagram @JamesBrownIII.

Claire Camp (Ensemble) - Broadway: Cats (dance captain, swing). National tours: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Mrs. Potiphar), Flashdance the Musical (ensemble). Bill T. Jones Broadway workshop Super Fly. Received BFA in dance from SUNY Purchase. Dedicating this show to Lauren and Chelsea, her older twin sisters.

Lauren Nicole Chapman (Ensemble) - Broadway and first national tour: Kinky Boots (ensemble, u/s Lauren). Select regional: A Sign of the Times (Goodspeed) and Legally Blonde (Sacramento Music Circus). BFA Emerson College. Love and gratitude to Abrams, the wonderful Frozen team and my family! LaurenNicoleChapman.com

Spencer Clark (Swing) - Broadway: Cats, Paramour. Other: West Side Story (Paper Mill Playhouse), In Your Arms (The Old Globe Theatre). Pace University 2016, BFA commercial dance. Love to my family and #MSAFAM. Thanks to Cesar and the wonderful Frozen creatives! @thespencerclark spencerclark.net

Jeremy Davis (Ensemble) - Broadway: Cats (Skimbleshanks), Annie (Bert Healy), The Last Ship, South Pacific, Billy Elliot, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 9 to 5, The People in the Picture, Ghost. BFA U. of Michigan. Equity member since 1998. Thanks to Mom, Dad, Sarah and Kristen.

Kali Grinder (Ensemble) - Kali Grinder is over the moon to be a part of creating and performing in Frozen. Broadway/NYC: Wicked (ensemble) and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Rockette). National tour: Wicked. Love to DZ, LDC, Travis and her ever-supportive family.

Ashley Elizabeth Hale (Swing, Dance Captain) - Ashley Elizabeth Hale is Scottish-American, born in Chicago. Broadway: Matilda. US: Carmen; Mamma Mia!. West End: Shrek, Jersey Boys, Candide, Dirty Dancing, Guys and Dolls, Fame. International: Finding Neverland, Starlight Express, Saturday Night Fever. Film: Cinderella, Ted 2. Thanks: my wonderful family, friends, Marianne, Sarah, Telsey, Rob Ashford.

Zach Hess (Ensemble) - Zach Hess is so excited to be making his Broadway debut! National tours: The Book of Mormon (Elder Price standby), Cats (Munkustrap). Love to Mom, Ms. Helen and God. Let's do this! AEA.

Donald Jones, Jr. (Ensemble) - New Orleans native. Northwestern State University of Louisiana. Broadway: Aladdin (OBC), Chicago (Sgt. Fogarty). Off-Broadway: Sweet Charity (Philip), Carnegie Hall's West Side Story (Bernardo). National tour: The Color Purple. Seattle's Spectrum Dance Theater. @doniejunior #blocSTAR

Nina Lafarga (Ensemble) - Broadway: On Your Feet! (OBC); In the Heights (OBC); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (OBC); Sweet Charity; Aida. Off-Broadway: Capeman, Fanny. TV/film: "Elementary," "Smash," "30 Rock," Friends With Kids, Sleeping with the Fishes, Ted 2. Love to my family. @ninalafarga, ninalafarga.com

Ross Lekites (Ensemble) - Broadway: Kinky Boots. National tours: West Side Story (Tony), Kinky Boots. Regional: Theaterworks Silicon Valley, Goodspeed Opera House, Riverside Theatre, Ogunquit Playhouse, TOTS. TV: "Time After Time" (ABC). BFA Point Park University. For Mom and beautiful wife Mandy. www.RossLekites.com. @rjlekites

Austin Lesch (Ensemble) - Broadway: Something Rotten!; Violet; Billy Elliot. Off-Broadway: Altar Boyz. New York City Center Encores!: Violet. National tour: Altar Boyz. TV/film: "Peter Pan Live!;" Across the Universe. Original music on iTunes as Boo Riley. @boorileymusic

Synthia Link (Ensemble) - Broadway: How to Succeed..., Big Fish, Bullets Over Broadway. First national tour: Young Frankenstein (Inga). NYC: Radio City Rockette. Met Opera: Merry Widow (Lolo). TV: "Smash." Thanks to Henderson Hogan. Love to Mom, Dad and Keith.

Travis Patton (Swing) - Tours: Fosse, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Regional: Dreamgirls; Chicago; Fosse; Cats (Alonzo); Swing!; Pippin (Leading Player); The Wedding Singer. Special thanks to Jarred, Chris, Sissy and Dad. We miss you Mom. "I love you more." @trvspttn

Adam Perry (Ensemble) - Adam Perry is thrilled to be joining the Disney family! Broadway: Rocky; Nice Work...; Anything Goes; Promises, Promises; A Chorus Line and Wicked. Other: Joan of Arc (Public Theater). Tours: Wicked, Cats, Sweet Charity. TV/film: "Law and Order: SVU;" "Smash;" Hail, Caesar! Originally from East Tennessee. @adammperry

Jeff Pew (Swing, Assistant Dance Captain) - Jeff Pew is thrilled to be included in this incredible cast of characters. Broadway: Cinderella (Prince Topher u/s), Radio City Summer Spectacular. Tours: Billy Elliot. Huge thanks to Rachel Hoffman, Cesar Rocha and this extraordinary creative team! @jeffpew1

Olivia Phillip (Bulda, Ensemble) - is from England and she won't "Let It Go." Select credits: Broadway - Waitress; Disaster! West End - The Book of Mormon, Ghost The Musical, Priscilla Queen of the Desert. Instagram @olivialucyphillip. Twitter @oliviaphillip.

Noah J. Ricketts (Ensemble) - Broadway and first national tour: Beautiful The Carole King Musical. Favorite regional: Dreamgirls (C.C.) - NSMT; Hello, Dolly! - Muny; Tarzan® (Terk) - WWT; La Cage (Jacob) - Summer Lyric. BFA CCM. Love and thanks to family, friends, teachers, BDF and CGF TALENT. For Grandma. Dream forward. @noahjrkts

Ann Sanders (Queen Iduna, Ensemble) - Broadway: Lincoln Center's The King and I, If/Then, Leap of Faith, Avenue Q (Christmas Eve), Beauty and the Beast (Belle). Off-Broadway: Plenty, Falsettoland. Regional: Shrek, Hair, Allegiance. TV: "Elementary," "Unforgettable, "The Big C," "Johnny and the Sprites."

Jacob Smith (Ensemble, Fight Captain) - Broadway: Doctor Zhivago (ensemble). Other credits: The SpongeBob Musical (Patrick u/s, swing), Spamalot (Galahad) and Rock of Ages (Dennis). Thanks to Mom and family, Brittany, 9Muse, Telsey + Company and J.C. For Dad. Instagram @LumberJakeSmith.

Nicholas Ward (Ensemble) - Broadway: In Transit, On The Town. NY City Center Encores!: The Golden Apple, 1776, Cabin in the Sky, Paint Your Wagon. National tour: Show Boat. European tour: Porgy and Bess. Regional: Big River, Ragtime, Once on This Island.

