Winners Announced for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards: George Takei, Desi Oakley, Adam Jacobs and More!

Jan. 9, 2019  

We are pleased to announce the winners for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, brought to you by BroadwayHD! Nominations were reader-submitted and voted on by you - the local theatergoers!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Congratulations to all the winners!

Best Musical - Local
INTO THE WOODS - Cupcake Theater

Best Musical - Tour
WAITRESS - Hollywood Pantages

Best Performer in a Play - Tour
Monica Quinn - THE WILD PARTY 1920'S IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - The Broad Theater / Speakeasy Society

Best Play - Local
ARRIVAL AND DEPARTURE - Fountain Theatre

Cabaret Artist - Female
Erin Sullivan - WITH LOVE, MARILYN - Rockwell

Cabaret Artist - Male
William Martinez - SIGNING THE SONG - Rockwell Table & Stage

Choreography - Local
Cheryl Baxter - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 5-Star Theatricals

Choreography - Tour
Sergio Trujillo - ON YOUR FEET! - Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Costume Design - Local
Alexa Weinzierl - SPRING AWAKENING - UCLA department of theatre

Costume Design - Tour
Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Director of a Musical - Local
Jim Byrnes - LOVES LABOURS LOST: THE MUSICAL - YAE Forever

Director of a Musical - Tour
Diane Paulus - WAITRESS - Pantages

Director of a Play - Local
Evelina Stampa - SPRING AWAKENING - UCLA

Featured Actor in a Musical - Local
George Takei - ALLEGIANCE - East West Players

Featured Actor in a Musical - Tour
Jeremy Morse - WAITRESS - Pantages

Featured Actor in a Play - Local
Zachary Ford - END OF THE RAINBOW - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

Featured Actress in a Musical - Local
Katherine Steele - INTO THE WOODS - Cupcake Theater

Featured Actress in a Musical - Tour
Shoba Narayan - HAMILTON - Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Featured Actress in a Play - Local
Abigail Hunt - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Archway Theatre Company

Leading Actor in a Musical - Local
Jared Price - HEATHERS - Young Artists Forever

Leading Actor in a Musical - Tour
Adam Jacobs - Aladdin - Hollywood Pantages

Leading Actor in a Play - Local
Troy Kotsur - ARRIVAL AND DEPARTURE - Fountain theatre

Leading Actress in a Musical - Local
Kaylin Hedges - ANNIE - Hollywood Bowl

Leading Actress in a Musical - Tour
Desi Oakley - WAITRESS - Hollywood Pantages

Leading Actress in a Play - Local
Deanne Bray - ARRIVAL AND DEPARTURE - Fountain Theatre

Lighting Design - Local
Donny Jackson - ARRIVAL AND DEPARTURE - Fountain Theatre

Musical Director - Local
Todd Elison - ANNIE - Hollywood Bowl

Musical Director - Tour
Roberto Sinha - HAMILTON - Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Scenic Design - Local
Alex M. Calle - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Garry Marshall Theatre

Solo Production - Play or Musical
Sarah Jones - SELLBUYDATE - Los Angeles LGBT Center

Sound Design - Local
AUDIO PRODUCTION GEEKS, LLC - IN THE HEIGHTS - MUSICAL THEATRE WEST

Special Theatre Event
Bowl Summer Musical - ANNIE - Hollywood Bowl

