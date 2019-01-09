Winners Announced for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards: George Takei, Desi Oakley, Adam Jacobs and More!
We are pleased to announce the winners for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, brought to you by BroadwayHD! Nominations were reader-submitted and voted on by you - the local theatergoers!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Congratulations to all the winners!
INTO THE WOODS - Cupcake Theater
Best Musical - Tour
WAITRESS - Hollywood Pantages
Best Performer in a Play - Tour
Monica Quinn - THE WILD PARTY 1920'S IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE - The Broad Theater / Speakeasy Society
Best Play - Local
ARRIVAL AND DEPARTURE - Fountain Theatre
Cabaret Artist - Female
Erin Sullivan - WITH LOVE, MARILYN - Rockwell
Cabaret Artist - Male
William Martinez - SIGNING THE SONG - Rockwell Table & Stage
Choreography - Local
Cheryl Baxter - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 5-Star Theatricals
Choreography - Tour
Sergio Trujillo - ON YOUR FEET! - Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Costume Design - Local
Alexa Weinzierl - SPRING AWAKENING - UCLA department of theatre
Costume Design - Tour
Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Director of a Musical - Local
Jim Byrnes - LOVES LABOURS LOST: THE MUSICAL - YAE Forever
Director of a Musical - Tour
Diane Paulus - WAITRESS - Pantages
Director of a Play - Local
Evelina Stampa - SPRING AWAKENING - UCLA
Featured Actor in a Musical - Local
George Takei - ALLEGIANCE - East West Players
Featured Actor in a Musical - Tour
Jeremy Morse - WAITRESS - Pantages
Featured Actor in a Play - Local
Zachary Ford - END OF THE RAINBOW - La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts
Featured Actress in a Musical - Local
Katherine Steele - INTO THE WOODS - Cupcake Theater
Featured Actress in a Musical - Tour
Shoba Narayan - HAMILTON - Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Featured Actress in a Play - Local
Abigail Hunt - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Archway Theatre Company
Leading Actor in a Musical - Local
Jared Price - HEATHERS - Young Artists Forever
Leading Actor in a Musical - Tour
Adam Jacobs - Aladdin - Hollywood Pantages
Leading Actor in a Play - Local
Troy Kotsur - ARRIVAL AND DEPARTURE - Fountain theatre
Leading Actress in a Musical - Local
Kaylin Hedges - ANNIE - Hollywood Bowl
Leading Actress in a Musical - Tour
Desi Oakley - WAITRESS - Hollywood Pantages
Leading Actress in a Play - Local
Deanne Bray - ARRIVAL AND DEPARTURE - Fountain Theatre
Lighting Design - Local
Donny Jackson - ARRIVAL AND DEPARTURE - Fountain Theatre
Musical Director - Local
Todd Elison - ANNIE - Hollywood Bowl
Musical Director - Tour
Roberto Sinha - HAMILTON - Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Scenic Design - Local
Alex M. Calle - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Garry Marshall Theatre
Solo Production - Play or Musical
Sarah Jones - SELLBUYDATE - Los Angeles LGBT Center
Sound Design - Local
AUDIO PRODUCTION GEEKS, LLC - IN THE HEIGHTS - MUSICAL THEATRE WEST
Special Theatre Event
Bowl Summer Musical - ANNIE - Hollywood Bowl
