Winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE? Season 15 to Join Cast of RENT LIVE!

On tonight's episode of the FOX dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance? host Cat Deeley announced that the winner of the show's fifteenth season will also receive a spot in Fox's upcoming production of Rent Live!

The live production of Jonathan Larson's 1996 landmark rock musical is set to air on FOX Sunday, January 27, 2019.

The next episode of SYTYCD will see this season's top 10 going head to head, with two dancers eliminated at the end of the episode.

Hosted by Cat Deeley and featuring Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens as resident judges, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is now in its 15th season.

Highly-skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 will showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete LIVE each week for America's votes in a variety of styles. Contestants will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale.

A re-imagining of Puccini's "La Bohème," and set in New York City's gritty East Village, RENT tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. After winning four TONY AWARDSand the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson's tour de force celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, as it continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship.

"Rent" originally was produced in New York by New York Theatre Workshop and on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon and New York Theatre Workshop.

RENT will be executive-produced by Marc Platt ("Grease: Live," "La La Land," "Wicked"), Adam Siegel, Julie Larson, Al Larson and Revolution Studios' Vince Totino, Scott Hemming and Marla Levine.







