Wingspace Theatrical Design Free Virtual Salon Series Returns With No More 10 Out Of 12s And AAPAC

Wingspace Theatrical Design will present two free virtual salons in June on issues of equity in the performing arts community. Representatives from No More 10 out of 12s and the Asian American Performers Action Committee will be in conversation with Wingspace members discussing pressing issues facing the theater community as the industry restarts.

Virtual Salon #27 on Thursday, June 10 from 7:30-9:30pm will feature members of No More 10 out of 12s' working group and colleagues for a conversation about the detrimental practice and how it affects each design discipline in different, yet similar ways. Moderated by director Pirronne Yousefzadeh with panelists Regina García (scenic designer), Valérie Thérèse Bart (costume designer), Lap Chi Chu (lighting designer), Lindsay Jones (sound designer) and David Bengali (projection/video designer). Reservations for the Zoom conversation are strongly encouraged and are available here.

Virtual Salon #28 on Thursday, June 24 from 8:00-10:00pm is in partnership with the Asian American Performers Action Committee. With the forthcoming release of "The Visibility Report: Racial Representation on New York Stages," join Wingspace for a deep dive into our industry, community, and institutional accountability with AAPAC's Julienne Hazelka Kim and Pun Bandhu, and Wilson Chin. Moderated by Christine Mok. Reservations for the Zoom conversation are strongly encouraged and are available here.

Both Salons will be streamed on the Wingspace Facebook Page and recordings will be available for a limited time following broadcast.

In addition, on Friday, May 28 from 8:00-10:00pm, join Wingspace for The World as Studio: Creating Community Off-Campus, a free virtual conversation with Rachel Berger of The Artist Co-Op, Emilio Zurita and Adrian Martinez Frausto from Colegio Mexicano de Diseño Escénico, Regina García and Ana Maria Aburto from La Gente: The Latinx Theatre Design Network, Cha See, Rodrigo Muñoz, and Kimie Nishikawa from See Lighting Foundation, and Lee Savage and Anna Driftmier from Wingspace Theatrical Design. They will talk about how each of these organizations have created and sustained community. Learn how you can get involved, create space, and connect with peers in your field. There will also be breakout rooms for individuals to interact directly with each other and meet the organizations. Reservations are required and available here.

Wingspace is committed to inclusivity and they are dedicated to increasing accessibility for all our events. If you have questions or concerns centered around access or accommodations they strongly welcome you to please reach out to them via DM or email: salons@wingspace.com