Win a Private Dinner with Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis & More Through Black Theatre United's Charitybuzz Auction

Black Theatre United has postponed their inaugural Gala to 2023, due to scheduling conflicts. A new date will be announced shortly for a star-studded event that will include a concert featuring performances by America's most sought-after Black Broadway and theater talent and honor trailblazing leaders in Black theatre who are inspiring the next generation of Black theatre professionals.

Ahead of the Gala, BTU has partnered with Charitybuzz, the leading impact marketplace for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, for an exclusive fundraising auction, now live at charitybuzz.com/BTU. Auction items include a private dinner with BTU Founders and Tony Award nominees Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis, tickets to A Soldier's Play at the Kennedy Center, a virtual mentor session with BTU Founder and Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell and more. An additional special sweepstakes for an ultimate, one-of-a-kind, week-long Broadway experience will launch at the end of September. Proceeds will support BTU's empowering programs in Mentorships, Student Internships, BTU's Annual Advocacy Summit and BTU's Education program.

BTU, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded to build pathways of access and opportunities for Black and other students and industry professionals who have been historically marginalized in the theatre community.

For more information and updates please visit https://www.blacktheatreunited.com/gala/.

ABOUT BLACK THEATRE UNITED

Passionate and committed, BTU's founding group of actors, directors, musicians, writers, technicians, producers and stage management includes: Lisa Dawn Cave, Darius de Haas, Carin Ford, Capathia Jenkins, LaChanze, Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, Michael McElroy, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wendell Pierce, Billy Porter, Anna Deavere Smith, Allyson Tucker, Tamara Tunie, Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Schele Williams and Vanessa Williams.

ABOUT CHARITYBUZZ

Charitybuzz is the world's leading impact marketplace for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive items and unmatched access. Through its premier auction platform, upscale shopping experience, concierge business and sweepstakes program, Charitybuzz has raised $550 million for cause to date.

In addition to incredible luxury travel, VIP event experiences, and rare memorabilia and collectibles, Charitybuzz features exclusive access to the world's most influential personalities - Sir Paul McCartney, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Tim Cook, Beyoncé, Eddie Vedder, Jack Nicklaus, Meryl Streep, Warren Buffett, Robert De Niro, and many more.



Each purchase generates charitable impact in partnership with more than 4,500 non-profit organizations, including ACLU, MusiCares, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. To learn more, please visit www.charitybuzz.com.