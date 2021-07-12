Win Two Tickets to Cynthia Erivo's Concert with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl!

Click Here for More Articles on Hollywood Bowl

Two lucky winners will win two tickets to Cynthia Erivo's concert with LA Philharmonic, live at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, July 30.

The contest closes on Friday, July 16 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

Grammy®, Tony®, and Emmy® Award winner and Oscar® nominee Cynthia Erivo shows off her incredible vocal power as she makes her Hollywood Bowl debut with a program titled "Legendary Voices." In addition to giving voice to music made famous by the greatest female singers of all time, including Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, and Billie Holiday, Erivo will also perform selections from her forthcoming debut album.