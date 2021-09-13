Win Two Tickets to Bristol Riverside Theatre's MURDER FOR TWO

Ten lucky winners will receive two tickets to Bristol Riverside Theatre's production of Murder for Two starring Joe Kinosian and Martin Landry. The tickets will be good for any upcoming performance.

Get all the info on the show here.

Masks and vaccination cards are required. Learn more about the theater's safety protocols here.

The contest closes on Friday, September 17 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

Experience one of the most uproarious musical comedies to hit the stage, the sidesplitting and zany Murder for Two. It's a whodunit for two actors, one playing the detective, the other playing all thirteen suspects, and both of them taking turns accompanying each other at the piano. It's Agatha Christie meets Vaudeville and you won't want to miss it. See it at Bristol Riverside Theatre, Sept 21-Oct 10, 2021. Visit brtstage.org for more!

Bristol Riverside Theatre is located at 120 Radcliffe Street in Bristol, Pennsylvania.