Win Tickets to See AN AMERICAN IN PARIS on the Big Screen and an Exclusive Prize Pack

The Tony Award Winning highly acclaimed musical, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, is dancing across movie theaters in America this September 20 and 23. And, fans can purchase tickets here - AnAmericanInParisCinema.com.

The film stars Robert Fairchild as Jerry Mulligan and Leanne Cope as Lise Dassin with beautiful music from George and Ira Gershwin. This new filmed rendition was performed by the Tony Award-Winning cast and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, who won the Tony Award in 2015 for this show! The iconic classic originally starred the beloved Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron in 1951.

Enter below to win a pair of tickets to see the film on the big screen at a cinema near you, as well as a pair of ballet slippers worn while performing AN AMERICAN IN PARIS signed by Leanne Cope, a signed poster by the Tony Award Winning cast of the show, and a CD of the original cast album.

Enter before 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 6 to win.

