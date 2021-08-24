Win Tickets to John Williams and David Newman with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl!

Two lucky readers will win two tickets to Maestro of the Movies with the LA Philharmonic, under the direction of John Williams and David Newman at the Hollywood Bowl on September 3.

Get all the info on the show, plus upcoming concerts in this series here.

The contest closes on Sunday, August 29 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

John Williams, the composer behind the emotional heartbeat of some of Hollywood's most memorable films, returns to the Bowl for this beloved annual celebration of music from the movies. The Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted both by David Newman and Williams himself, performs a thrilling program of cinematic hits, including some selections presented with film clips.