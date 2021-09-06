Win Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE IN CONCERT at the Hollywood Bowl!

Click Here for More Articles on Hollywood Bowl

Two lucky readers will win two tickets to Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ In Concert, under the direction of Justin Freer at the Hollywood Bowl on September 17.

Get all the info on the show, plus upcoming concerts in this series here.

The contest closes on Friday, September 10 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

Relive the magic of Harry's sixth year at Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, with the score performed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Watch Harry become a wiz at potions, win Felix Felicis, and uncover the meaning of Horcruxes!