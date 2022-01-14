Win Tickets to Bristol Riverside Theatre's I AND YOU

Twenty lucky winners will receive two tickets to Bristol Riverside Theatre's production of Lauren Gunderson's I and You starring Silvia Dionicio and JJ Wilks. The tickets will be good for any upcoming performance.

Learn more about the show here.

Audience members must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test taken with 48 hours of the performance. Learn more about the theater's safety protocols here.

The contest closes on Friday, January 21 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn't been to school in months. Anthony, a high school athlete, arrives unexpectedly at her door with an urgent group assignment from their English teacher. As the two begin to let down their guards and share their secrets, they uncover the profound mystery that has actually brought them together. The end will leave you speechless.