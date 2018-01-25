Win An Insider Look at Broadway-Bound THE PROM with CharityBuzz!

Bid to win the chance to get a rare inside look into the early stages of this production at an exclusive industry insider presentation of The Prom, a musical directed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw, scheduled to open on Broadway November 15, 2018!

This unique experience is for any true Broadway connoisseur and aficionado. Performed without sets or costumes in a rehearsal studio, The Prom, will be attended by the creative team, industry insiders, and talent. (Cast announcements will be made at the 2018 BroadwayCon, January 26-28, 2018).

Casey Nicholaw has directed and/or choreographed award-winning Broadway hits like Something Rotten, Aladdin, The Book of Mormon The Drowsy Chaperone, Spamalot and the much anticipated Mean Girls.

Show synopsis: The Prom, Broadway's musical comedy with issues. Four fading Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom-and the press is involved-they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow-but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to The Prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Now, Broadway's brassiest are coming to join the fight and they are ready to kick-ball-change the world.

Bid here to win.

This auction will also be benefiting the Jacob Burns Film Center.

Donated by: The Prom

Dates

Experience occurs on Feb 08, 2018.

Additional Lot Details

Participant must be at least 21 years of age.

Valid for 2 people.

Approximate duration: 2 Hours.

Presentation start time: 3pmEST.

Does not include any photo opportunities.

Does not include a meet and greet.

Lot #1462300

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

Related Articles