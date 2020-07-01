Win A Ticket To The Seth Concert Series Starring Melissa Errico!

BroadwayWorld recently announced that Mark Cortale and Seth Rudetsky will be hosting virtual concerts with some of Broadway's biggest stars!

The Seth Concert Series is sponsored by BroadwayWorld and StreamYard.

"This series has become tremendously popular over the past ten years, and we are thrilled to have found a way to continue to bring these intimate concerts to our audience," said producer Mark Cortale. "During these unprecedented times, people are turning to the arts for joy and relief, and we know that some time with Seth, Kelli, Jeremy, Jessie, and many others will do just that!"

Added Seth Rudetsky, "I've been hearing from people all over who are wondering when our Broadway concert series will begin again. Well, the answer is now!! I cannot wait for another season of fabulous chats and stunning music with the best of the best!"

Melissa Errico is a Tony Award-nominated actress, singer and author who contributes regularly to The New York Times, and is known for her starring roles on Broadway, including "My Fair Lady," "High Society" and "Les Miserables". Errico's history with Sondheim began when he selected her to star as Dot in "Sunday In The Park With George" at The Kennedy Center, and she has since co-starred as Clara in "Passion" at Classic Stage Company and in the NY City Center Encores! production of the Sondheim/Rodgers musical "Do I Hear A Waltz?" In April 2020, she appeared in the much-talked about Sondheim 90th Birthday Concert with Broadway.com and in May, was featured on the PBS Poetry in America episode about Sondheim which featured Melissa singing "Finishing the Hat." In addition to Sondheim, nothing in her work has been more constant than her association with composer Michel Legrand. Having starred in his sole Broadway show, "Amour", she went on to collaborate with him on the iconic album "Legrand Affair". After his death in 2019, she was asked to write his eulogy by The New York Times and was then invited to be the sole American performer in the extraordinary two-day memorial to Legrand held in April, 2019 at Paris' Le Grand Rex Theatre. Warner Music/Ghostlight Records recently reissued her symphonic album, which Legrand arranged & conducted, as "Legrand Affair (Deluxe Edition)." She has been keeping busy through these difficult months by offering multiple live-streams and conversations, teaching master classes for students across the country and producing a delicious at-home cooking show "The Honest Cook" on Instagram, which she chronicled in an essay for Variety magazine.

