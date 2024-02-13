Is The Live Aid Musical JUST FOR ONE DAY Eyeing London's West End and Broadway?

Just For One Day, the new Old Vic musical inspired by the legendary Live Aid concert, could be headed to London's West End!

According to Baz Bamigboye of Deadline, the musical is hoping for a West End run with a potential Broadway transfer in its future.

According to Baz, executives from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s LW Theatres were in attendance at the show's opening night and it rumored that the theatre group has "already earmarked" one of its six West End houses for a Just for One Day transfer.

The show is a new musical written by best-selling author John O’Farrell (Mrs Doubtfire, Something Rotten) and directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, The Little Big Things) in a limited run to 30 March 2024.

Political unrest, social revolution, boom and bust. In a decade of neon and noise, one moment made the world stand still and brought 1.5 billion people together – and they all have a story to tell about ‘the day rock ‘n’ roll changed the world’.

Featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Pretenders, The Cars, Status Quo, Paul Weller, Sade, The Boomtown Rats, Bryan Adams, Diana Ross, Ultravox and more, Just For One Day tells the story of Live Aid when 70 artists performed, for free, in front of an audience of 1.5 billion in a ‘global jukebox’ at Wembley Stadium, London, and John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia, to raise $127 million for famine relief.

Since its formation in 1984, The Band Aid Charitable Trust has spent the past four decades working across Africa to support organisations dedicated to the prevention or relief of poverty and famine through charitable grants. 10% from the sale of every ticket for Just For One Day will be donated to the Trust to support their ongoing global relief efforts.

Over the course of the production, The Old Vic will work with 79 school and community groups to offer free tickets and workshops through their award-winning education and community programmes Schools Club, Take the Lead, Community Club and Matinee Idols.

The full creative team for Just For One Day is also announced: the Book is written by John O’Farrell and the Director is Luke Sheppard. The production features Musical Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestration by Matthew Brind, Choreography by Ebony Molina, Set by Soutra Gilmour, Costume by Fay Fullerton, Lighting by Howard Hudson, Sound by Gareth Owen, Video & Animation by Andrzej Gouldingand Casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

The cast of Just For One Day includes: Julie Atherton, Ashley Campbell, Jackie Clune, Craige Els, James Hameed, Naomi Katiyo,Hope Kenna, Freddie Love, Emily Ooi and Rhys Wilkinson with further casting to be announced in due course.