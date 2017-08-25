Will RaÃºl Esparza Make Way Back to Broadway?

Aug. 25, 2017  

Will RaÃºl Esparza Make Way Back to Broadway?

At last night's premiere of PRINCE OF BROADWAY, BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge had the pleasure of speaking to some of Broadway's best, including Raúl Esparza. After chatting about their love and appreciation for Harold Prince, Richard asked Raúl when he would be making his way back to Broadway.

"Yeah, probably," he teased with a smile. "Sooner than you think."

You can watch our coverage from the PRINCE OF BROADWAY red carpet right here. Raúl appears about 37 minutes in.

Raúl Esparza was nominated for Tony Awards for his performances in Speed-the-Plow, The Homecoming, Company and Taboo. His other Broadway credits include Leap of Faith,Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Arcadia, Chess, The Rocky Horror Show and Cabaret. He starred in the Encores! production of Anyone Can Whistle.

So, what show do you think he could be starring in next? Let us know!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride


Related Articles

From This Author Marissa Sblendorio

Writer of all things stage and screen, both theatrical and desktop. Find me @MarissaSblen on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

  • Will RaÃºl Esparza Make Way Back to Broadway?
  • Is Casting a Role Correctly an Issue for Both Broadway and Hollywood?
  • HAMILTON's Okieriete Onaodowan Will Make His GREAT COMET Debut on July 11
  • It's the Ides of June! Inside Yesterday's Rally in Support of of Public Theater's JULIUS CAESAR
  • Will THE KING AND I Head to the West End with Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe?
  • PURPLE RAIN Tribute Show May Be in Jeopardy Thanks to Legal Threats by Prince's Estate

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com