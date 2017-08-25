Will RaÃºl Esparza Make Way Back to Broadway?

At last night's premiere of PRINCE OF BROADWAY, BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge had the pleasure of speaking to some of Broadway's best, including Raúl Esparza. After chatting about their love and appreciation for Harold Prince, Richard asked Raúl when he would be making his way back to Broadway.

"Yeah, probably," he teased with a smile. "Sooner than you think."

You can watch our coverage from the PRINCE OF BROADWAY red carpet right here. Raúl appears about 37 minutes in.

Raúl Esparza was nominated for Tony Awards for his performances in Speed-the-Plow, The Homecoming, Company and Taboo. His other Broadway credits include Leap of Faith,Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Arcadia, Chess, The Rocky Horror Show and Cabaret. He starred in the Encores! production of Anyone Can Whistle.

So, what show do you think he could be starring in next? Let us know!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles