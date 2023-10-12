Whoopi Goldberg Teases SISTER ACT 3 After Meeting With the Pope

Whoopi Goldberg is teasing that her absence from The View this week might have something to do with Sister Act 3.

The EGOT-winner took to Instagram to share videos from her trip to Rome, revealing that she had met with the Pope today.

After her co-host Joy Behar teased that Goldberg's secret mission will culminate in a special announcement on Monday's The View episode, Goldberg shared that fans could be "figuring out" why she is there in the Instagram post.

"Picture Sister Act and all the nuns standing here, waiting for the Pope to come out," Goldbger said pointing at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. "Maybe that’s going to happen in the new movie. You don’t know. You never know, but we are in Rome, and I am in Vatican City. What could I be doing? Why could I be here? We’ll find out.”

The possible location-scouting for Sister Act 3 could signal that the long-awaited third installment is officially getting off the ground after years of development at Disney.

The last update regarding Sister Act 3 on The View came one year ago when Goldberg told her Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy that the movie "is happening" and that she was receiving a script at the end of October 2022. Goldberg remarked that the major success of Hocus Pocus 2 led to further interest in another Sister Act film.

Sister Act 3's script is by Tyler Perry. When Perry stopped by The View in 2022, he stated that "the Hollywood system moves a little slower" than he would like but they are "off to a great start" and "just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction."

High School Musical: the Musical: the Series showrunner and Better Nate Than Ever director Tim Federle is set to helm the Disney+ feature.

Goldberg also teased the upcoming film when Jenifer Lewis visited The View, confirming that Lewis could appear in the upcoming installment.

As for Maggie Smith's potential return as Mother Superior, Goldberg has said that she "will do whatever it takes" to get her back. Other names that Goldberg has stated she wants in the film are Nicki Minaj, Keke Palmer, and Lizzo.

Tune into The View on Monday, October 16 at 11:00 a.m. EST on ABC to find out what Goldberg's announcement will be.