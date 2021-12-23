What to Stream this Winter from Marquee TV

Looking for new ways to stream the performing arts content you love this winter? Marquee TV is dedicated to spreading some holiday cheer and bringing the magic of the season into viewers' homes. Check out what's available from the on-demand platform below!

New York City Ballet - George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Celebrate the joy and wonder of the season with New York City Ballet's landmark production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, captured in December 2019 on their home stage at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Tschaikovsky's iconic score, conducted by Andrew Litton and performed by the 62-piece New York City Ballet Orchestra, will whisk you away on a heartwarming adventure through the eyes of the pint-sized heroine Marie. You'll battle an army of mice and get swept up in a blizzard of snowflakes on your way to a fantastical land made entirely of candy. With hundreds of delightfully costumed characters, spectacular feats of fancy, and a magnificent tree that never ceases to awe, it's no wonder this production has been the hottest holiday ticket in New York City for nearly 70 years. Rental rules apply: viewers will be able to start the performance at their convenience from Nov 26 to Jan 2, and will have 48 hours to finish watching after the first play.

Paddington Saves Christmas

In Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Saves Christmas, Paddington is at home making a batch of his favorite marmalade jam for the holidays when he runs out of sugar. Paddington goes next door to borrow some sugar, where he finds his ever-grumpy neighbor Mr. Curry in a panic, expecting an important visitor. Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry prepare his house for Christmas, but in typical Paddington fashion, his good intentions lead to hysterical, festive chaos. Rental rules apply: viewers will be able to start the performance at their convenience from Dec 4 to Jan 4, and will have 48 hours to finish watching after the first play.

Scottish Ballet - The Snow Queen

The jewel in the crown of Scottish Ballet's 50th anniversary year, The Snow Queen is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's much-loved tale - which was also the basis for Frozen. This glittering production was captured live in December 2019 at Edinburgh's Festival Theatre and accompanied by the full Scottish Ballet Orchestra. From the bustle of a winter's market to the shivers of a fairytale forest, take a journey to the Snow Queen's palace, where you'll find her surrounded by the icy fragments of an enchanted mirror. Along the way you'll meet a colourful cast of characters, from young lovers parted by a spell to a circus ringmaster with a few tricks up his sleeve. Choreographed by Christopher Hampson and designed by the award-winning Lez Brotherston, this story of love and friendship is sure to delight the whole family.

Scottish Ballet - The Secret Theatre

The Secret Theatre is a heart-warming spectacle. In a deserted city, a young boy stumbles into a theatre. He wanders through the auditorium, where rows of velvet chairs, draping curtains and chandeliers seem to lie in lonely wait for audiences to return. The theatre may be empty, but the show will go on...starring characters from our most popular festive ballets, the worlds of the Snow Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy collide when the theatre bursts into life.

balletLORENT - The Lost Happy Endings

Packed with spirit, adventure and glorious surprises, this fantasy family show will delight generations both old and young. It's an original story by Carol Ann Duffy retold as dance theatre for the family. Deep in the forest lives Jub, a magical girl with six fingers on each hand. Her job is to guard the Happy Endings to stories and fairytales. But one day an otherworldly Witch steals them, and at bedtime the stories are destroyed. As the Witch disappears with the stolen Happy Endings, it is up to Jub to save the night, encountering many beloved fairytale characters and woodland creatures in her quest. The original score is composed by Murray Gold, with set design by Neil Murray, costume design by Nasir Mazhar and narrated by Joanna Lumley.

Opera Zurich - The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

Because of Tchaikovsky's imaginative music, The Nutcracker is one of the most popular works of the ballet repertoire, instantly bringing to mind scenes of a splendidly decorated Christmas room, dancing snowflakes and the waltz of the flowers. In this performance, however, Opera Zurich shifts more closely towards the literary origin - a novella by E.T.A. Hoffmann, one of the most famous writers of German Romanticism.

The Washington Ballet - Clara's Christmas Eve Dream

In Clara's Christmas Eve Dream, The Washington Ballet's 7-minute holiday short, Clara has dreamlike flashbacks to what occurred after she went to sleep on Christmas Eve, and wonders if the magical Sugar Plum Fairy, beautiful Cherry Blossoms, and the fight between The Nutcracker and the Rat King were really only in her dreams.

Against the Grain Theatre - Messiah/Complex

Against the Grain Theatre's interpretation of Handel's Messiah is a cross-Canada masterpiece: presented in seventy-eight minutes, performed in Arabic, Dene, English, French, Inuktitut, and Southern Tutchone, and accompanied by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. It features twelve soloists and four choirs representing every province and territory across the country. Messiah/Complex has captured audiences from more than forty countries worldwide: receiving thousands of messages from international fans expressing gratitude for such a diverse and inspired work, and sharing personal connections to Handel's Messiah.

