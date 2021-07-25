What to Do on Your Next New York City Trip: 25 Attractions That Are Open Now!

As New York City, and Broadway, are beginning to reopen for the first time in over a year, tourists of all ages and backgrounds are returning to Manhattan once again. If you're coming into the city to catch a Broadway show, or just spending a weekend checking out the sites, you may be looking for more ideas to fill your itinerary. Whether you're staying in Midtown, Times Square, or elsewhere in Manhattan, look no further than BroadwayWorld's comprehensive list!

Below, you will find our top 25 list of attractions, ranging from museums, parks, shopping, historic buildings, monuments, and entertainment options. Looking to lounge and have a picnic in Central Park or Bryant Park? Hoping to check out a museum, like the MoMA, The Met, or the Guggenheim? Or just wanting to get the full experience with a tour on the Circle Line or The RIDE bus tour? You will find all of that and more on our list.

If your favorite NYC attraction is missing from the list, don't hesitate to reach out to us on social media and let us know!

9/11 Memorial and Museum

180 Greenwich St.

Perfect for: Learning more about the New York City's history

The best way to experience the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is through an expert-led tour. Visitors gain a deeper understanding about what happened on 9/11 and those affected through compelling artifacts and stories.

Tours explore both the Museum and the Memorial, and each tour focuses on different aspects of the 9/11 story. Museum tour participants get expedited entry into the Museum.

Learn more at https://www.911memorial.org/.

American Museum of Natural History

200 Central Park West

Perfect for: History buffs or those just wanting to expand their knowledge

The museum collections contain over 34 million specimens of plants, animals, fossils, minerals, rocks, meteorites, human remains, and human cultural artifacts, as well as specialized collections for frozen tissue and genomic and astrophysical data.

The mission statement of the American Museum of Natural History is: "To discover, interpret, and disseminate-through scientific research and education-knowledge about human cultures, the natural world, and the universe."

Book your next visit at https://www.amnh.org/.

Brooklyn Bridge

Perfect for: an Instagram-worthy photo op!

The iconic bridge stretches across the East River, connecting Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. One of the most recognizable parts of the New York City skyline, the bridge has been featured in movies and on television shows, and is a real piece of New York City history.

There is an elevated pedestrian walkway that visitors can walk on for free. The Manhattan-side entrance is at Park Row and Centre Street, across from City Hall Park, east of City Hall. On the Brooklyn side, enter at Cadman Plaza East or where Boerum Place meets Tillary Street.

Learn more at https://www.nycgo.com/attractions/brooklyn-bridge/.

Bryant Park

Perfect for: relaxing with friends and family, grabbing a bite to eat or a coffee, and taking in the sights and sounds of the city.

The park is located between 40th and 42nd Streets, between 5th and 6th Aves. The park features food and drinks, games, a carousel, and tables if you're just looking to rest and people-watch.

There are also several monuments and landmarks. Each winter, the park features the Winter Village which includes holiday shops and ice skating. If you come at the right time you could catch a concert or a movie night!

Check out a calendar of events at https://bryantpark.org/things-to-do#amenities-carousel.

Central Park

Perfect for: walking, a picnic, and enjoying the views

If you're looking for a bigger park, check out the iconic Central Park, located between the Upper West and Upper East sides of Manhattan.

Main attractions include landscapes such as the Ramble and Lake, Hallett Nature Sanctuary, the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, and Sheep Meadow; amusement attractions such as Wollman Rink, Central Park Carousel, and the Central Park Zoo; formal spaces such as the Central Park Mall and Bethesda Terrace; and the Delacorte Theater.

Learn more about the park and things to do at https://www.centralparknyc.org/.

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruise

Perfect for: a first-time visit to NYC, and checking out all of the iconic spots!

Since first opening in 1945, Circle Line has hosted over 80 million passengers on their cruises. The company offers several options, including the Best of NYC Cruise, Landmark Cruise, Harbor Lights Cruise, and more.

Whether you're looking to check out all of the famous landmarks, or just get a breathtaking look at the skyline, you can find an option for you!

Learn more at https://www.circleline.com/.

Drama Book Shop

266 W 39th St.

Perfect for: the theatre fan hoping to find their next read

The Drama Book Shop is officially back, thanks to new owners Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The 104 year-old independent bookstore reopened its doors on June 10 after closing in 2019.

Since 1917, The Drama Book Shop has been a mainstay of New York's theatre scene, and with the support of the thousands of patrons that have passed through the shop's doors, will continue to be for the next 100 years to come.

Get a peek inside the new shop here.

Learn more or make a shopping reservation at https://www.dramabookshop.com/.

Ellis Island/Statue of Liberty

Perfect for: learning more about the rich history of New York City

As dual symbols of freedom and hope, these monuments and their museums give proof to the story of immigration and recognize the human spirit of our nation's ideals. To get to Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty you'll need to purchase a ferry ticket. The vessels depart at set times from locations in lower Manhattan and New Jersey and are easily accessible through a variety of travel options.

Learn more at https://www.statueofliberty.org/visit/.

Empire State Building

20 W 34th St.

Perfect for: incredible views of the city

It's one of the most iconic buildings in the world, and you can visit it on your next New York City trip! Experience 360-degree views of New York City from the open-air observation deck on the 86th floor, or get a special VIP experience, or a private tour!

Learn more about ticket options at https://www.esbnyc.com/visit/ticket-info-offers.

Gotham Comedy Club

208 W 23rd St.

Perfect for: those looking for a good laugh, and a fun night out

This upscale comedy club has a long history of film and television production, and has featured the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, Jim Breuer and Lewis Black. Additionally, "Gotham Comedy Live" on AXS TV featured Craig Robinson, Anthony Anderson, Fran Drescher, Pete Davidson and Michael Che as hosts.

Come see where it all went down! Learn more about upcoming events at https://www.gothamcomedyclub.com/.

Grand Central Terminal

89 E 42nd St.

Perfect for: taking your new favorite Instagram photo, or Facebook profile pic!

An ever-bustling hub for those traveling into and out of the city, Grand Central is also an iconic tourist destination. The terminal's Main Concourse is often used as a meeting place, and is especially featured in films and television. Chances are you would recognize the high green ceilings and clocktower.

Grand Central Terminal contains a variety of stores and food vendors, including upscale restaurants and bars, two food halls, and a grocery marketplace.

Learn more at https://www.grandcentralterminal.com/.

Guggenheim Museum

1071 5th Ave.

Perfect for: the art buff looking to expand their knowledge

An internationally renowned art museum and one of the most significant architectural icons of the 20th century, the Guggenheim Museum in New York is at once a vital cultural center, an educational institution, and the heart of an international network of museums.

Visitors can experience special exhibitions of modern and contemporary art, lectures by artists and critics, performances and film screenings, classes for teens and adults, and daily tours of the galleries led by museum educators.

Learn more and book tickets for your next visit at https://www.guggenheim.org/.

Hershey's Chocolate World and M&M's World

701 7th Ave. and 1600 Broadway, respectively.

Perfect for: the young and the young at heart! If you have kids, this is a can't-miss stop.

Hershey's Chocolate World, located in the heart of Times Square, features Hershey's retail, the Amazing Candy Machine, Hershey's Kitchens Bakery treats, and Hershey's largest s'mores experience, served from an authentic camper.

M&M's World in Times Square is New York City's largest candy store, and offers merchandise such as themed clothing, dishware, watches, and piggy banks. The location includes a 50-foot (15 m)-wide, two-story-high, "wall of chocolate", made up of 72 continuous candy-filled tubes.

Learn more about Hershey's Chocolate World at https://www.chocolateworld.com/en_us/other-locations/times-square.html

Learn more about M&M's World at https://www.mms.com/en-us/mms-store-new-york.

High Line

Perfect for: grabbing food, a picnic with friends, or just walking and taking in the view

The High Line is a public park built on a historic freight rail line elevated above the streets on Manhattan's West Side. Saved from demolition by neighborhood residents and the City of New York, the High Line opened in 2009 as a hybrid public space where visitors experience nature, art, and design.

The park features many places to grab food, or you can just walk and take in the view.

On weekdays there is open access and no reservations are required. On weekends, you must make a free reservation at https://www.thehighline.org/.

Madame Tussauds

234 W 42nd St.

Perfect for: a unique experience and photos with your favorite celebrities

Madame Tussauds is the most well-known wax figure museum in the world! The museum invites you to experience famous moments with the world's most iconic musicians, A-list stars, sports legends, world leaders and more. The location also features special attractions including Mission: Undead, NYE in NYC, and the Marvel Super Heroes 4D Experience.

Learn more about ticketing options at https://www.madametussauds.com/new-york/tickets/.

Madison Square Garden

4 Pennsylvania Plaza

Perfect for: a concert, sports game, or just to say you've been there!

Live events are slowly coming back to their pre-COVID state! The Garden is used for professional ice hockey and basketball, as well as boxing, concerts, ice shows, circuses, professional wrestling and other forms of sports and entertainment.

One of the most well-known arenas, even if you aren't catching a show or a game, it's worth taking a look!

Check out the calendar of upcoming events at https://www.msg.com/.

Metropolitan Museum of Art

1000 5th Ave.

Perfect for: those who love art of all styles, and want to learn more!

The Met presents over 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. The museum's permanent collection consists of works of art from classical antiquity and ancient Egypt, paintings, and sculptures from nearly all the European masters, and an extensive collection of American and modern art. The Met maintains extensive holdings of African, Asian, Oceanian, Byzantine, and Islamic art.

Book your next visit at https://www.metmuseum.org/.

Museum of Modern Art

11 W 53rd St.

Perfect for: the art buff in your family

MoMA's collection offers an overview of modern and contemporary art, including works of architecture and design, drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, prints, illustrated books and artist's books, film, and electronic media.

The MoMA Library includes approximately 300,000 books and exhibition catalogs, more than 1,000 periodical titles, and more than 40,000 files of ephemera about individual artists and groups.

Book your next visit at https://www.moma.org/.

OMEscape Escape Rooms

325 W 38th St. #2

Perfect for: kids, families, parties, or just a fun day or night of entertainment

OMEscape is the world's leading in Hi-Tech escape room games featuring three unique games; Penitentiary, Laboratory of Biohazard, and Room X. Go with friends, or have the location host your next birthday party or corporate event in their private and spacious event room!

Learn more and book at https://omescapeus.com/.

Radio City Music Hall

1260 6th Ave.

Perfect for: catching a live performance, like the Radio City Christmas Spectacular

Radio City is the home of the precision dance company The Rockettes, but the iconic venue hosts many other types of events as well.

The auditorium now primarily hosts concerts and live stage shows such as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. The Music Hall has also hosted televised events including the Grammy Awards, the Tony Awards, the Daytime Emmy Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, and the NFL Draft.

Check out a calendar of events at https://www.msg.com/radio-city-music-hall.

Ripley's Believe it or Not

234 W 42nd St.

Perfect for: a unique experience where you're guaranteed to see something you never have before!

Experience 500+ artifacts and interactive exhibits at the largest Ripley's location in the world, including: Ripley's Smash Dash, the Black Hole, the Medieval Torture Chamber, plus eclectic artworks and "curioddities" from around the world.

Get your tickets at https://ripleysnewyork.com/.

Rockefeller Center

45 Rockefeller Plaza

Perfect for: photo ops in one of the most iconic spots in Manhattan

Rockefeller Center is a large complex consisting of 19 commercial buildings covering 22 acres between 48th Street and 51st Street in Midtown Manhattan. Perhaps best known for being the site of the ice skating rink and massive Christmas tree during the holidays, the location also features shops and restaurants.

Another iconic landmark in the Center is 30 Rockefeller Plaza which houses the headquarters and New York studios of television network NBC; the Rainbow Room restaurant; and an observation deck called Top of the Rock.

Learn more at https://www.rockefellercenter.com/.

St. Patrick's Cathedral

5th Ave.

Perfect for: attending mass, or just taking photos of historic building

This stunning historic cathedral was completed in 1878 and dedicated on May 25, 1879.

It is the seat of the archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York as well as a parish church. The cathedral occupies a city block bounded by Fifth Avenue, Madison Avenue, 50th Street, and 51st Street, directly across from Rockefeller Center.

The cathedral hosts masses throughout the week, but you're also welcome to stop by and take photos or check out the view.

Learn more at https://saintpatrickscathedral.org/.

The RIDE

Perfect for: learning more about New York City in a fun, interactive way!

While the typical, bus-version of The RIDE is currently still closed, the company is offering a special stationery experience instead! The RIDE's "Eyes On New York" at Empire Outlets on Staten Island is a sit down, 60 minute family-friendly experience, that takes you on a journey with live entertainers through the last 12 months in NYC.

Learn more and book your RIDE at https://www.experiencetheride.com/.