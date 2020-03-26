What are Broadway Performers and Their Pets Doing with Their Time?

There's one group that has been "paw-sitively" effected by the Broadway Shutdown and that's the pets! We asked some Broadway Performers what they and their pets have been doing with all of their newfound time together.

Samantha Pauly (SIX) is spending her time with Dale at the dog park "getting in some zoomies."

Samantha Pauly and Dale enjoying an empty dog park

Eean S. Cochran (HAMILTON) and his dog Ralph went to stay with family in Texas during this time. Eean says "Ralph is content cuddling with me and playing with his Doodle cousin."

Ralph and his Cousin

Ralph and Eean cuddling together

Carly Blake Sebouhian (PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) and Richard Gatta (DIANA) have been spending their time together playing, training, and going for walks! "Today we went on a run over to Hallets Point. We needed to get some air and some exercise!"

Richard Gatta, Carly Blake Sebouhian, and Maggie out for a walk

Lauren Boyd (HAMILTON) flew to LA to spend time with her family and "Nessa's family...Husband Georgie Todo and daughter Elphie"

Nessa, Georgie Todo, and Elphie

Justice Moore (HAMILTON) is spending time with her cat, Prince. "Prince and I are spending a lot of time together these days. He's probably already annoyed with me. Although I'm sad it has to be under these circumstances, I'm thankful for this time off, and for the extra cuddles I get to give to my baby!"

Justice Moore and Prince

