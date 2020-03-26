What are Broadway Performers and Their Pets Doing with Their Time?
What are Broadway Performers and Their Pets Doing with Their Time?
There's one group that has been "paw-sitively" effected by the Broadway Shutdown and that's the pets! We asked some Broadway Performers what they and their pets have been doing with all of their newfound time together.
Samantha Pauly (SIX) is spending her time with Dale at the dog park "getting in some zoomies."
Eean S. Cochran (HAMILTON) and his dog Ralph went to stay with family in Texas during this time. Eean says "Ralph is content cuddling with me and playing with his Doodle cousin."
Carly Blake Sebouhian (PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) and Richard Gatta (DIANA) have been spending their time together playing, training, and going for walks! "Today we went on a run over to Hallets Point. We needed to get some air and some exercise!"
Lauren Boyd (HAMILTON) flew to LA to spend time with her family and "Nessa's family...Husband Georgie Todo and daughter Elphie"
Justice Moore (HAMILTON) is spending time with her cat, Prince. "Prince and I are spending a lot of time together these days. He's probably already annoyed with me. Although I'm sad it has to be under these circumstances, I'm thankful for this time off, and for the extra cuddles I get to give to my baby!"
Follow @petsofbroadway on Instagram for Broadway Pet updates!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)
VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!... (read more)