As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, after twelve years apart, Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells will reunite on Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical!, which begins previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre on September 15, 2023.

What is Gutenberg! The Musical!? While the show has been around for almost two decades, this production will be its first time on Broadway. The creative minds behind the musical are Scott Brown and Anthony King, who in addition to a long list of television credits, were also Tony-nominated for Beetlejuice in 2019.

Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. It’s the story of two best pals named Bud and Doug who put on a show together because they just love each other so damn much. It’s art imitating life imitating art! And it’s the funniest thing to come to Broadway since 1448! (Which is the year the printing press was invented by Johannes Gutenberg, who is the subject of the musical that Bud and Doug write, but that’s not important right now.)

Gutenberg! The Musical! was originally developed at New York’s Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theatre and was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an off-Broadway run in 2006 (directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers), where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. It starred Christopher Fitzgerlad and Jeremy Shamos.

In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

In 2021 Bobby Conte and Alex Prakken starred in a benefit presentation for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.