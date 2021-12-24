West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre Close Through January 11, 2022

Per the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre management:

Dearest Neighbors and Patrons,

Due to the rapid rise in Covid positivity across our city and state, the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre will be closed Saturday, December 25, 2021 until Tuesday, January 11, 2022 as we make every effort to ensure the wellness and safety of our guests and staff. We look forward to serving you again beginning on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 when we reopen for dinner service.

Sincerely,

-West Bank Cafe Staff, Ownership, and Management

