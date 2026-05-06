Wesleyan Names Black Box Theater for Lin-Manuel Miranda

Wesleyan University has named its black box theater in the new Fries Arts Building the Lin-Manuel Miranda Theater, in honor of Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda, who graduated in 2002, first developed In the Heights while he was a student at Wesleyan.

The Lin-Manuel Miranda Theater is an experimental black box space equipped with state-of-the-art production equipment and featuring a large glass wall that allows performances to extend between indoor and outdoor environments.

Miranda shared, "Wesleyan is a place that doesn’t expect you to have it all figured out—but gives you the support, freedom, and opportunity to discover your creative path... It’s deeply humbling to imagine a new generation of students finding their voice in this new theater."

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an American songwriter, librettist, actor, singer, filmmaker, and rapper. He created the Broadway musicals In the Heights (2005) and Hamilton (2015), and the soundtracks for the animated films Moana (2016), Vivo, and Encanto (both 2021). His additional Broadway credits include New York, New York (Additional Lyrics, Tony nomination for Best Musical), Freestyle Love Supreme (Co-Founder, Guest Star, Special Tony Award Recipient), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist, Tony nomination for Best Musical), and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations). He has received numerous accolades including a Pulitzer Prize, three Tony Awards, two Laurence Olivier Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Grammy Awards, along with nominations for two Academy Awards. He received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2018.

Miranda made his Broadway debut in 2008, writing the music and lyrics for and starring in the musical In the Heights, which won the Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Original Score and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. It was later adapted as a 2021 film of the same name. Miranda returned to Broadway in 2015, writing the script, music, and lyrics for as well as starring in the musical Hamilton, which was praised by critics and became a popular culture phenomenon. Hamilton won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was nominated for a record 16 Tony Awards and won 11, including Miranda's first win for the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical. The Hamilton cast recording spent 10 weeks atop Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart and became the eleventh-biggest album of the 2010s.



A frequent collaborator of the Walt Disney Company, Miranda has written original songs for the studio. He gained two Academy Award for Best Original Song nominations for "How Far I'll Go" and "Dos Oruguitas" from Moana and Encanto, respectively. Encanto won three 2023 Grammys, including two for Miranda. The song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto broke various records and marked Miranda's first number-one song on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles charts. He was named Billboard’s Top Hot 100 Songwriter of 2022. He starred as Jack in the musical fantasy Mary Poppins Returns (2018), for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. For his performance in the Disney+ live stage recording of Hamilton released in 2020, he received a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Miranda debuted as a film director with Tick, Tick...Boom! (2021).



His television work includes recurring roles on The Electric Company (2009–2010) and His Dark Materials (2019–2022). Miranda hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016 and had a guest role on Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2018; he was nominated twice for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.



He has been politically active on behalf of Puerto Rico. Miranda met with politicians in 2016 to speak out in favor of debt relief for Puerto Rico and raised funds for rescue efforts and disaster relief after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Charity singles include: “Love Make The World Go Round” with Jennifer Lopez, a tribute to the victims of the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting; “Found/Tonight” with Ben Platt, and composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, to support March For Our Lives; and “Almost Like Praying,” benefiting the Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program after Hurricane Maria.



Miranda penned the songs for the film, Mufasa: The Lion King, in theaters December 20, 2024, and released the concept album WARRIORS written with Eisa Davis, inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures cult film, “The Warriors,” based on the Sol Yurick novel of the same name. He lives with his family in New York City.

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