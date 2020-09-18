Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Laura Dreyfuss, Ryan McCartan, Christina Bianco & More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Laura Dreyfuss
@hotdamnitslaura
Some Mendelssohn? This is what a broadway actor pretending to be a musician looks like ##fypa?? original sound - hotdamnitslaura
Ryan McCartan
@ryan.mccartan
##duet with @playgirljo you wanna test your breath sing and dance at the same time for an audience of 2000 people.a?? Hood Baby - Kbfr
Christina Bianco
@thextinabianco
##IdinaMenzel ##Elphaba ##GoldenGirlsi??##TheGoldenGirls ##goldengirlschallenge ##comedy ##impressions ##thankyouforbeingafriend ##fy ##fyp ##musicaltheatre ##divaa?? original sound - user2136254867872
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
The quick changes y'all do in Beetlejuice are NEXT ? LEVEL ? ##beetlejuice ##broadway ##costume ##wig ##theatrekid ##GhostPhotoshootJJ Niemann">a?? original sound - JJ Niemann
Mariah Rose Faith
@mariahrosefaith
##duet with @jonny.perl YALL BEEN ASKINGa?? original sound - Jonny Perl
Natalie Weiss
@thenatalieweiss
Insecure breakdown ##insecureriffchallenge ##jazminesullivan ##bdtr ##breakingdowntheriffs ##fypNatalie Weiss">a?? original sound - Natalie Weiss
Broadway For Biden
@broadway4biden
DUET our HAIRSPRAY challenge w/@jammyprod & win a shout out from Ariana Grande! ##fyp ##foryou ##theatrekid ##bway ##hairspray ##ThrowbackSongs ##dance ##voteLaura Bell Bundy & Matthew Morrison & Linda Hart">a?? You Can't Stop the Beat - Medley - Laura Bell Bundy & Matthew Morrison & Linda Hart
@kath_steele
@kath_steele
that one cast member that cuts it reeeeal close ##broadway ##fyp ##foryoua?? original sound - Marcie
@audreytrullinger
@audreytrullinger
I was not this girl ##musicaltheatre ##mtcollegeauditions ##bfa ##bfamusicaltheatre ##broadway ##mtmajor ##theatremajor ##collegeauditions ##audition ##musicalsa?? original sound - Audrey
@nick.kerry
@nick.kerry
Does it feel this way to anyone else? ? Check out ya boi's insta aoe??? ##tiktok ##fyp ##foryou ##xyzbca ##performer ##uk ##usaa?? Hakuna Matata - From "The Lion King - Der König Der Löwen" - The Musical Starlight Ensemble
