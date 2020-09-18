Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Laura Dreyfuss, Ryan McCartan, Christina Bianco & More!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Sep. 18, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Laura Dreyfuss

@hotdamnitslaura

Some Mendelssohn? This is what a broadway actor pretending to be a musician looks like ##fyp

a?? original sound - hotdamnitslaura

Ryan McCartan

@ryan.mccartan

##duet with @playgirljo you wanna test your breath sing and dance at the same time for an audience of 2000 people.

a?? Hood Baby - Kbfr

Christina Bianco

JJ Niemann

@jjniemann

The quick changes y'all do in Beetlejuice are NEXT ? LEVEL ? ##beetlejuice ##broadway ##costume ##wig ##theatrekid ##GhostPhotoshoot

JJ Niemann">a?? original sound - JJ Niemann

Mariah Rose Faith

@mariahrosefaith

##duet with @jonny.perl YALL BEEN ASKING

a?? original sound - Jonny Perl

Natalie Weiss

Broadway For Biden

@broadway4biden

DUET our HAIRSPRAY challenge w/@jammyprod & win a shout out from Ariana Grande! ##fyp ##foryou ##theatrekid ##bway ##hairspray ##ThrowbackSongs ##dance ##vote

Laura Bell Bundy & Matthew Morrison & Linda Hart">a?? You Can't Stop the Beat - Medley - Laura Bell Bundy & Matthew Morrison & Linda Hart

@kath_steele

@kath_steele

that one cast member that cuts it reeeeal close ##broadway ##fyp ##foryou

a?? original sound - Marcie

@audreytrullinger

@nick.kerry

