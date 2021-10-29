Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kristin Chenoweth, Amber Ardolino, Kathryn Gallagher & More!
Take a look at this week's top TikToks!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Check them out below!
@kristinchenoweth
Just giving em the old ##razzledazzle @Chicago the Musical | Broadway ##chicago ##chicagomusical ##broadway ##kristinchenoweth ##biancamarroquinoriginal sound - Kristin Chenoweth
@ambernicoleardolino
just like aim your pistol at the sky, my guy? ##hamilton ##broadwayoriginal sound - nicklaparra
@sydneylucasnyc
Moral of the story, Kristen Wiig is an angel on earth, and dont lock ur legs when standing for a long time. ##storytime ##kristenwiig ##comedy ##faintingoriginal sound - Sarah Cothran
@brettboles
Why is Circle of Life so great? ##circleoflife ##lionking ##disneylionking ##eltonjohn ##lebom ##hanszimmer ##themteaoriginal sound - The M Tea! with Brett Boles
@kathryngallaghersayshi
Im so sorry to the Wednesday matinee the giggles got me beatoriginal sound - picturestart
@hamiltonmusical
@mandygonzalezofficial showing TikTok how it's done (WITH backup dancers). ##hamilton ##hamiltonmusical ##broadway ##theatre ##satisfiedhamiltoni will never be satisfied with the speed - Just Erik
@meganhilty
i missed singing this song! ##wicked ##wickedthemusical ##broadway ##theater ##fyp ##foryourpage ##musicaltheateroriginal sound - Megan Hilty
@wicked_musical
Tag a fellow Ozian to ##BlindReact to this. ##Chills ##WICKEDtok ##Broadway ##MusicalTheatre ##NoGoodDeed @lindsayheatherpearceoriginal sound - WICKED the Musical
@mk_pets
Reply to @70snancydrew idk lol ##musicaltheatre ##funny ##voiceimpressions ##bernadettepeters ##fyporiginal sound - MmKay
@heyfreesamples
This happens every day, minimum 3 times ##rentoriginal sound - Rachel Samples