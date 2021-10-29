Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kristin Chenoweth, Amber Ardolino, Kathryn Gallagher & More!

Take a look at this week's top TikToks!

Oct. 29, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Check them out below!

@kristinchenoweth

Just giving em the old ##razzledazzle @Chicago the Musical | Broadway ##chicago ##chicagomusical ##broadway ##kristinchenoweth ##biancamarroquin

original sound - Kristin Chenoweth

@ambernicoleardolino

just like aim your pistol at the sky, my guy? ##hamilton ##broadway

original sound - nicklaparra

@sydneylucasnyc

Moral of the story, Kristen Wiig is an angel on earth, and dont lock ur legs when standing for a long time. ##storytime ##kristenwiig ##comedy ##fainting

original sound - Sarah Cothran

@brettboles

Why is Circle of Life so great? ##circleoflife ##lionking ##disneylionking ##eltonjohn ##lebom ##hanszimmer ##themtea

original sound - The M Tea! with Brett Boles

@kathryngallaghersayshi

Im so sorry to the Wednesday matinee the giggles got me beat

original sound - picturestart

@hamiltonmusical

@mandygonzalezofficial showing TikTok how it's done (WITH backup dancers). ##hamilton ##hamiltonmusical ##broadway ##theatre ##satisfiedhamilton

i will never be satisfied with the speed - Just Erik

@meganhilty

i missed singing this song! ##wicked ##wickedthemusical ##broadway ##theater ##fyp ##foryourpage ##musicaltheater

original sound - Megan Hilty

@wicked_musical

Tag a fellow Ozian to ##BlindReact to this. ##Chills ##WICKEDtok ##Broadway ##MusicalTheatre ##NoGoodDeed @lindsayheatherpearce

original sound - WICKED the Musical

@mk_pets

Reply to @70snancydrew idk lol ##musicaltheatre ##funny ##voiceimpressions ##bernadettepeters ##fyp

original sound - MmKay

@heyfreesamples

This happens every day, minimum 3 times ##rent

original sound - Rachel Samples

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz