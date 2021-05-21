Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Click Here for More Articles on TikTok Top 10

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Colleen Ballinger, Ben Platt & More!

Check out our favorite TikToks of the week!

May. 21, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Colleen Ballinger

@colleen

for legal reasons - this is a joke. I am very excited for twins. i'm just very scared for my body and my lady holes.

♬ braedenblanks tocatta and fugue - Nebraska Humane

Ben Platt

@benplattypus

make a vid using this sound with your fave ppl on the ? im cookin up a lil something featuring you !! ##imagine

♬ Imagine - Ben Platt

Joe Iconis

JJ Niemann

@tylerjosephellis

@bhuncho12


@goszandfotos

@maggiebera

Glee

@flipphoneevents


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser
Elena Ricardo
Elena Ricardo
AlIce Ripley
AlIce Ripley
Related Articles
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week! Photo

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week!

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week! Photo

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week!

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week! Photo

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week!

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week! Photo

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week!


From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz