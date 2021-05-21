Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Colleen Ballinger, Ben Platt & More!

Click Here for More Articles on TikTok Top 10

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Colleen Ballinger

@colleen for legal reasons - this is a joke. I am very excited for twins. i'm just very scared for my body and my lady holes. ♬ braedenblanks tocatta and fugue - Nebraska Humane

Ben Platt

@benplattypus make a vid using this sound with your fave ppl on the ? im cookin up a lil something featuring you !! ##imagine ♬ Imagine - Ben Platt

Joe Iconis

JJ Niemann

@tylerjosephellis

@bhuncho12



@goszandfotos

@maggiebera

Glee

@flipphoneevents