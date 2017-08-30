WeHaveAVoice: Broadway's Teens Host a One Night Concert to Benefit Covenant House

On Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. at The Green Room 42, New York, NY, young performers from Broadway, Off Broadway, National Tours, Film, and Television, will perform songs that are written for teenagers, but rarely cast with actual teens. The concert is entitled #WeHaveAVoice: Broadway Teens. Proceeds will be donated to Covenant House to help teens like themselves.

#WeHaveAVoice will be co hosted by Sofia Bryant and Sam Poon. Sam Poon is a teen Broadway performer and activist who raises his voice for children's and teens' right to live in a violence free and discrimination free society. He was seen in a powerful production of Runaways at Encores! Off-Center at New York City Center last season. Over the years he has been seen on Broadway in The King and I and Macbeth, on Nationals tours of Les Miserables and Billy Elliot, in the world premiere of Fly the Musical, and in various readings, workshops, concerts, regional productions, and Carnegie Hall, debuting at age twelve as Kristin Chenoweth's duet partner in her solo concert, Evolution of a Soprano. On screen, you can see him in Boychoir and the soon to be released film, Crazy Famous.

Sofia Bryant is a young actress known for her work as Yesha Dargis in The Good Wife alongside veteran actor, Blair Underwood. Sofia discovered performing in her preteen years. She became passionate about musical theater during her years with the pre-professional theater company, Wingspan, in New York City. She started her professional career in print and national television commercials.

Music director, Casey Erin Clark. has been teaching vocal production, public speaking, accent modification, and singing to clients of all ages for the last 10 years. Her singing clients perform on Broadway, in national tours, and regional theaters around the country. As a performer, Casey's credits include the 2013 Oscars, performing "One Day More" with the Les Miserables film cast, as well as the 25th Anniversary National Tour of Les Miserables(Factory Girl, understudied and performed Fantine many times),Frankenstein (Agatha, original cast album) and Shout! the mod musical (Red Girl), both Off-Broadway, 4 NYMF shows, and many concerts, including Lorna's Pink Party (singing backup for Lorna Luft and Liza Minnelli) and Her Song at the world-famous Birdland Jazz Club and the Broadway Loves the 80's series at Joe's Pub. Regional favorites include: City of Angels (Donna/Oolie),Sound of Music (Maria, STL Post Best Actress Award), and Little Women (Jo, Kevin Kline Award nomination).

Throughout the evening, audience members will be entertained with numbers from shows with teen roles such as Spring Awakening, Grease, Next to Normal, Dear Evan Hansen, Hairspray, Newsies, Bring It On, Band Geeks, The Addams Family, Dogfight, and Children of Eden.

Tickets are available at online https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10199345.

The concert includes these teens from Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tours, Film, and Television: Sofia Bryant ( The Good Wife), Samantha Blaire Cutler ( Billy Elliot, Orange is the New Black, Play by Play), Maddox Elliot ( Blue Bloods, Les Miserables), Lucy-Mae Essex ( Matilda, West End), Hayley Feinstein ( Fiddler on the Roof) ,Tori Feinstein ( Matilda, How The Grinch Stole Christmas), Jenna Iacono ( How the Grinch Stole Christmas, WallyKazam, Superwings), James Ignacio ( The King and I, Camp Rolling Hills), Jennifer Lee, Rileigh McDonald ( Matilda, The Sinner), Madison Mullahey ( Shrek the Musical, Mary Poppins), Noah Marlowe ( Mary Poppins, Act One, Elf the Musical), Marquise Neal ( Kinky Boots), Hayden Oliver ( Nurse Jackie, Evil Lives Here), Cele Pahucki ( Runaways), Ellie Poon ( A Christmas Story the Musical, Broadway at the White House, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), William Poon ( Beauty and the Beast, The King and I, Superwings, Creative Galaxy, Deadbeat), Sam Poon ( Runaways, The King and I, Macbeth, Les Miserables, Billy Elliot, Fly the Musical, Runaways, Boychoir), Taylor Richardson ( Annie, Rise) Juliana Rigoglioso ( Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, The Smurf Movie), Sofia Rubino ( Billy Elliot, Matilda, School of Rock) , Maya Santiago, Erich Schuett ( The Sound of Music, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) , Brooklyn Shuck( Annie, Matilda, Tuck Everlasting, Les Miserables, Rise), Raleigh Shuck ( How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Sydney Shuck ( Annie), Jake Siegfried ( A Christmas Story the Musical, Fly the Musical ) Maxwell Vice ( Runaways).

