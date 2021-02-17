'We See You, White American Theater' Publishes Accountability Report Highlighting Theatres Taking Action

Last June, hundreds of BIPOC theatre makers came together in signing "We See You, White American Theater"- a letter addressing racism in the industry and demanding change.

Now, seven months after its release, the organization has published an Accountability Report, highlighting actions taken by institutions across the country in response to the movement, noting that there have been "considerable actions in the industry toward equity, anti-racism, and the dismantling of white supremacy in the American theatre."

Some of the many theatres mentioned for taking action include The A.R.T, Ars Nova, Barrington Stage Company, The Goodman Theatre, Hartford Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, Manhattan Theatre Club, New York Theatre Workshop, and Playwrights Horizons.

It reads: "There is more work ahead. Continue to keep White American Theatre accountable. These are their words -- hold them to it. Always ask for more. Let this report show what collective action can do. You did this. This is your movement and it is working."

Click here to read the full report.