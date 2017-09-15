Watch James Corden Channel His Inner ABBA to Perform 'Waterloo'!

What is James Corden up to when he isn't hosting the Late Late Show? Mamma Mia, of course! Click here to watch as Corden is joined by Jack Whitehall and the cast of West End's Mamma Mia! for a special performance on Sky1's A League of Their Own.

Corden starred as The Baker in the Golden Globe Award-nominated feature film INTO THE WOODS. Additionally, Corden has hosted the BAFTA Award-winning UK sports-themed comedy game show "A League of Their Own" and starred in, produced and wrote the BAFTA nominated comedy thriller "The Wrong Mans." In 2013, Corden was awarded the Royal Television Society Award for Comedy Writer of the Year for his work on the show.

Corden attracted international attention as the lead in the hit comedic play "One Man, Two Guvnors," performing first in the National Theatre and the West End in London and then on Broadway, which earned him the 2012 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play. His additional theater credits include the worldwide tour of "The History Boys" in the role of Timms, which he also played in the feature film adaptation.

