Wake Up With BWW 7/31: NEW YORK, NEW YORK and GREY HOUSE Close, and More!

Yesterday, July 30, Broadway said goodbye to two new productions. New York, New York took its final bow at the St. James Theatre following 33 previews and 110 regular performances; and Grey House concluded its run at the Lyceum Theatre following 39 previews and 64 regular performances. Learn more about the two newly-closed shows below!

Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, will make his national television debut on NBC “Today” this morning, July 31st where he will perform a physics-defying feat live on the iconic Rockefeller Center Plaza. Tune in to see the performance during the 8:00AM ET hour.

2 Broadway Shows Close

by Nicole Rosky

On July 30, 2023, Broadway said goodbye to two new productions, including New York, New York and Grey House. (more...)

Streaming Review: Anything Still Goes As The Revival Of A Cole Porter Classic, ANYTHING GOES, Streams On BroadwayHD

by Bobby Patrick

Tappy Make Me Happy, so how could little Bobby not be happy with this dip in the stream?. (more...)

Antonio Diaz, 'El Mago Pop,' to Make US National Television Debut on NBC's TODAY SHOW

by Blair Ingenthron

Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, will make his national television debut on NBC “Today” on Monday, July 31st where he will perform a physics-defying feat live on the iconic Rockefeller Center Plaza during the 8:00AM ET hour.. (more...)

Ánimo Production to Present THE 7TH ANNUAL BOLEROS DE NOCHE in August

by Blair Ingenthron

Captivating audiences for nearly a decade, Ánimo Production will present the 7th annual Boleros de Noche, a weekend celebration on 'Dia del Bolero' [Bolero Day] as declared by The City Council of Los Angeles. . (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Only Make Believe with Tamela Aldridge

by Jayke Workman

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Tamela Aldridge, the Executive Artistic Director of the amazing organization, Only Make Believe! Tamela has an extensive background as an actor prior to taking over the leadership position of OMB, and she speaks to her experience of wanting to give back but not knowing how, until she auditioned and was cast in OMB shows.. (more...)

Ojai Playwrights Conference Announces Actors, Directors, Dramaturges, and Special Guests For 2023 New Works Festival

by Blair Ingenthron

Ojai Playwrights Conference (OPC), under the leadership of new Producing Artistic Director Jeremy B. Cohen, today announced the full roster of artists for its 26th Annual New Works Festival to be held August 2 – 6 in Ojai, CA.. (more...)

GETTING THERE! to Return to Hudson Guild Theatre in August

by Blair Ingenthron

The return engagement of the award-winning show Getting There!, written, produced, and performed by Rebecca O'Brien, and directed by Cameron Watson, will play the Hudson Guild Theatre on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.. (more...)

- The Half-God of Rainfall opens off-Broadway tonight! Learn more about the show here.

Happy Birthday shout-out to Oskar Eustis, who turns 65 today!

Eustis has been the Artistic Director of the Public Theater since 2005. He was the artistic director at the Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, Rhode Island from 1994 to 2005. From 1989 to 1994 he was the associate artistic director for the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. He was the resident director and dramaturg for the Eureka Theatre Company in San Francisco, California from 1981 to 1986 and then artistic director from 1986 to 1989. He started the Red Wing Company when he was sixteen with Stephan Muller.

At the Public, Eustis directed the New York premieres of Rinne Groff's Compulsion and The Ruby Sunrise, Lawrence Wright's The Human Scale, and the 2008 Shakespeare in the Park production of Hamlet. At Trinity Repertory Company he directed the world premiere of Paula Vogel's The Long Christmas Ride Home in 2003 and Tony Kushner’s Homebody/Kabul in 2002, both recipients of the Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Production.

While at the Eureka Theatre, he commissioned Tony Kushner’s Angels in America, and directed its world premiere at the Mark Taper Forum. In 2019, he directed Suzan-Lori Parks's play White Noise.

He was a professor of theatre, speech and dance at Brown University, where he founded and chaired the Trinity Rep/Brown University Consortium for professional theater training. He also served on the faculty of the Bread Loaf School of English at Middlebury College.

Eustis is a professor of dramatic writing and arts and public policy at New York University, and has held professorships at UCLA, Middlebury College, and Brown University. He also teaches a small seminar at Saint Ann's School (Brooklyn).

