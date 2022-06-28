Wake Up With BWW 6/28: JIMMY AWARDS, First Look at LEMPICKA, MOCKINGBIRD Tour, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Happy first preview to Into The Woods, which begins Broadway performances tonight at the St. James Theatre!

Today's top stories include an inside look at the 2022 Jimmy Awards, photos from Lempicka, To Kill a Mockingbird, and more!

Plus, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas have announced the creation of a new joint venture, Amigos Para Siempre.

VIDEO: Go Inside the 2022 Jimmy Awards!

by Team BWW

The Jimmy Awards are back! For the first time in three years, high school theatre's biggest night returns in-person at the Minskoff Theatre. Tune in at 6:30pm as BroadwayWorld takes you to the red carpet, then watch the ceremony in full starting at 7:30pm.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Eden Espinosa, Amber Iman & More in the Pre-Broadway Production of LEMPICKA at La Jolla Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

On the heels of its West Coast premiere, the pre-Broadway production of Lempicka, the sweeping new musical celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, has just released the very first production photos for the highly anticipated production. See the photos here! . (more...)

Photos/Video: First Look at the National Tour of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

by Stephi Wild

All new production photos and footage have been released for the First National Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird. Check out the photos and video here!. (more...)

VIDEO: BROADWAY BARES: xx 30th Anniversary Performance Raises $1,893,715

by A.A. Cristi

The 30th anniversary of Broadway Bares filled New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom on June 26, 2022, with an abundance of "community, unity and nudity" as the venerable modern-day burlesque spectacular wrapped up Pride Sunday with a raucous return to in-person performances after a pandemic-induced three-year hiatus. Watch a video of highlights!. (more...)

Photo/Video: First Look At BRUCE At Seattle Rep

by BroadwayWorld TV

Bruce, the new musical based on Carl Gottlieb's The Jaws Log, a novel about the making of the iconic film, officially opened on June 8 at Seattle Rep,and played its final performance June 26th. Get a first look at photos and video from the production.. (more...)

Krysta Rodriguez, Rachel Bay Jones & More to Perform 'What the World Needs Now is Love' on NBC Special Benefiting Ukraine

by Michael Major

Broadway stars Rachel Bay Jones, Brenda Braxton, Liz Callaway, Lilla Crawford, Juwan Crawley, José Llana, Beth Malone, Andrea McArdle, Bonnie Milligan, Orfeh, Krysta Rodriguez, Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley and NaTasha Yvette Williams will come together for a special rendition of "What the World Needs Now is Love.". (more...)

Ralph Fiennes to Star in US Premiere of STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY at The Shed

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The US premiere and strictly limited, nine-week New York engagement of David Hare's new play, Straight Line Crazy, starring Ralph Fiennes as Robert Moses and directed by Nicholas Hytner and Jamie Armitage, will be presented this fall at The Shed.. (more...)

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas Launch 'Amigos Para Siempre'

by Stephi Wild

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas have announced the creation of a new joint venture, Amigos Para Siempre (APS)! APS will have the rights to Spanish language versions of Andrew's iconic musical hits. . (more...)

Encores! Into The Woods begins performances on Broadway tonight!

53% opens off-Broadway tonight!

