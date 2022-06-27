Photo/Video: First Look At BRUCE At Seattle Rep
The production played its final performance June 26th.
Bruce, the new musical based on Carl Gottlieb's The Jaws Log, a novel about the making of the iconic film, officially opened on June 8 at Seattle Rep,and played its final performance yesterday, June 26. Get a first look at photos and video from the production below!
In 1974, a young, unknown Steven Spielberg set out to film a best-selling novel. Invading a sleepy fishing island off Cape Cod to shoot on the open ocean, he battled weather, water, hostile locals, an exploding budget, endless delays, and a highly dysfunctional mechanical star named Bruce.
Bruce is a musical journey of perseverance, creativity, risk, and resilience that unleashed the hit film that would change American cinema forever. Based on the book The Jaws Log by Carl Gottlieb and featuring an entirely original score, Bruce is a world-premiere musical you can really sink your teeth into.
Photo Credit: Lindsay Thomas.
The cast of Bruce at Seattle Rep.
Eric Ankrim, Timothy McCuen Piggee, and Jarrod Spector in Bruce at Seattle Rep.
Jarrod Spector in Bruce at Seattle Rep.
Justin Keyes and Jarrod Spector in Bruce at Seattle Rep.
E. Faye Butler, Justin Keyes, Jay Donnell, Jarrod Spector, Timothy McCuen Piggee, and Eric Ankrim in Bruce at Seattle Rep.
Jarrod Spector and E. Faye Butler, in Bruce at Seattle Rep
Alexandria J. Henderson and Jarrod Spector in Bruce at Seattle Rep
E. Faye Butler in Bruce at Seattle Rep.
