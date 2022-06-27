Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas Launch 'Amigos Para Siempre'

Today, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas confirm the creation of a new joint venture - Amigos Para Siempre (APS) - to produce Spanish-language theater, musicals, and live entertainment shows, including some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's best loved works, for major Spanish-speaking markets.

Long term collaborators and friends, Webber and Banderas' APS venture will license, produce, and develop work for the world's Spanish-speaking markets, one of the largest and fastest growing global audiences. APS covers all major Spanish-speaking markets throughout the world, including Spanish-speaking markets within the USA.

Through the Really Useful Group, founded and owned by Webber, the joint venture will have first-class stage rights to Spanish language versions of Webber's iconic musical hits including The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Starlight Express, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cinderella, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and School of Rock.

"Amigos Para Siempre" (or "Amics Per Sempre" in Catalan) was written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Don Black, for the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. The song was performed at the closing ceremony by Sarah Brightman and José Carreras.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, "Not only is Antonio Banderas entertainment royalty, he is also one of the most versatile, creative minds I have ever had the pleasure of working with. It is truly exciting to partner with Antonio to bring my work, as well as other brilliant Broadway and West End titles, to new markets. While millions of people in the Spanish-speaking world already love our shows and music, the appetite for more, and the level of musical and theatrical talent, is extraordinary. I can't wait to work with Antonio to bring the very highest-quality Spanish language productions to the world."

Antonio Banderas: "﻿I had the great privilege to work closely with Andrew during the recording and shooting of his celebrated musical Evita in 1996, but it was when I saw Jesus Christ Superstar back in the early 70's that I became attached to the music, the theater and the fabulous talent of Andrew Lloyd Webber. It wouldn't be wrong to say that I became an actor because of the enormous influence and the strong impression I experienced when I saw Andrew's musicals. To have the opportunity to work with one of the most respected and admired composers of all times, offering his amazing works for Spanish speaking audiences, is one of the highlights of my career in show business."

The Really Useful Group (RUG) is wholly owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber to produce, licence and promote his shows and music around the globe. Productions of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, School of Rock - The Musical, Starlight Express, Evita and many others are currently playing and touring in all major markets across the world. Each year, across the globe, The Really Useful Group's content reaches and is shared by hundreds of millions of people.

Banderas launched Teatro del Soho Caixabank Theater in 2019. He directed and starred in A Chorus Line, the company's debut Spanish language production, and recently directed and starred in his second Spanish language production of Company.

This joint venture project is overseen by Emanuel Nunez, Managing Director of NuCo Media Group, and President of the Really Useful Group, Jessica Koravos.

When Sunset Boulevard joined School Of Rock, Cats and The Phantom Of The Opera on Broadway in February 2017, Andrew Lloyd Webber became the only person to equal the record set in 1953 by Rodgers and Hammerstein with four Broadway shows running concurrently. Other musicals he has composed include Aspects Of Love, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita and Love Never Dies.



His production of School Of Rock is the first British musical to have world premiered on Broadway. He has co-produced his own shows including Cats and The Phantom Of The Opera and as a solo producer he presented the groundbreaking Bombay Dreams which introduced the double Oscar winning Bollywood composer AR Rahman to the Western stage. Other productions include the Olivier Award Winning Daisy Pulls It Off and La Bete, the record breaking London Palladium production of The Sound Of Music and The Wizard of Oz.



He owns seven West End Theatres including the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the London Palladium and The Other Palace which provides a unique London home for new musicals in development. Every penny of profit from his theatres is re-invested in the buildings. The Theatre Royal Drury Lane is currently the subject of a £60million refurbishment.

Banderas began his acting career with a series of films by director Pedro Almodóvar in the 1980s and then appeared in several Hollywood films, such as Philadelphia (1993), Interview with the Vampire (1994), Desperado (1995), Assassins (1995), Evita, (1996), and The Mask of Zorro (1998). He also appeared in the Spy Kids series and provided the voice of Puss in Boots in the Shrek franchise as well as its spin-off film Puss in Boots.



In 2003, Banderas made his theatre debut as Guido Contini in Nine, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award and won a Drama Desk Award. In 2018, he starred as Pablo Picasso in the second season of Genius, for which he garnered critical praise. For the 2019 film Pain and Glory, he received the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor and a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama.