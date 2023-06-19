Wake Up With BWW 6/19: TONY AWARDS Recap, Father's Day Playlist, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today, we have your recap of all things Tonys! Now that we've recovered from the excitement of Broadway's big night, which took place just over a week ago, check out our recap below!

Yesterday we celebrated Father's Day! We brought you a playlist of your favorite Broadway fatherly tunes. Give it a listen below!

Plus, the cast of Harmony wishes Barry Manilow a happy birthday in a special new video, watch rehearsal footage of Mykal Kilgore performing the finale of Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park, and more.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Recap the 2023 Tony Awards

by Team BWW

Now that we've all had a sufficient amount of time to recover from the excitement of the big night, treat yourself today to some highlights from ALL of the festivities. Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a recap of all things Tonys!. (more...)

Broadway Jukebox: A Father's Day Playlist

by Team BWW

Check out a collection of fatherly tunes from Aladdin, Kinky Boots, Falsettos, Big Fish, The Full Monty, The Civil War, Ragtime, Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel, Annie, The Lion King, Follies, Hamilton, Les Miserables, In the Heights, Fun Home, and many more!. (more...)

Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday

by Blair Ingenthron

Watch Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, Chip Zien, and the cast of Harmony wish Barry Manilow a happy birthday!. (more...)

Video: Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal

by Blair Ingenthron

Watch rehearsal footage of Mykal Kilgore performing the finale of Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park!. (more...)

Video: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score

by Blair Ingenthron

Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, Susan Stroman, and more discuss the sound and story of New York, New York!. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Come For The Shenannery with Kolby Kindle

by Jayke Workman

In this episode Jayke is joined by performer Kolby Kindle to talk all about his run in the current Off-Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong. Kolby talks about his experience doing many national tours across the country, and the importance of Black representation in the theater. He touches on growing up singing in church and how his family's encouragement to follow his dreams helped lead him to New York City and a life of being an artist.. (more...)

Laguna Playhouse To Present LISTEN TO THE SEVENTIES, CARNEY MAGIC, and More This August

by Blair Ingenthron

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE has announced six special productions this summer.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at ACCOMMODATION at the Odyssey Theatre

by Blair Ingenthron

Christopher Sepulveda & 3Gems Productions are presenting a visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre, the world premiere of ACCOMMODATION, written by Greg Burdick and directed by Brandon Baer & Garrett Baer. ACCOMMODATION opens tonight, Sunday, June 18 at 5pm and performs through Sunday, July 9 at 2pm at the Odyssey Theatre. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE!

by Blair Ingenthron

Watch performance highlights from West End Live, the free musical theatre festival held this weekend in Trafalgar Square!. (more...)

