Wake Up With BWW 4/30: De Blasio Plans to Reopen NYC on July 1; Broadway Still Plans September Return

In an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe this morning, De Blasio announced that he plans to fully reopen New York City on July 1.

However, the Broadway League has confirmed its hope to reopen Broadway by September.

1) Mayor de Blasio Plans to Fully Reopen New York City on July 1

2) Broadway League Confirms Hope to Re-Open Broadway Shows By September

'Today's remarks by the mayor give us further optimism that Broadway productions can resume this fall, beginning in September, and we look forward to providing more details about reopening in the coming weeks,' says the Broadway League. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Verdi's La Traviata Starring Ileana Cotrubas, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. Production by Colin Graham. From March 28, 1981. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Reunion with Donna Murphym Judy Kuhn, Patti Cohenour, Betty Buckley, RUpert Holmes, Howard McGillin and John Herrera. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Matt DiCarlo Takes Us Along on His First Day in South Korea for BEETLEJUICE

We're taking you behind the scenes at Beetlejuice in South Korea with restaging director Matt DiCarlo! In this second installment, Matt is wrapping up his quarantine in Seoul before heading to the rehearsal space and his home-away-from-home. Plus, he chats with everyone's favorite Girl Scout, Dana Steingold!

What we're watching: Celebrate Rebecca Luker with Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with Celebrating Becca: A Tribute to Rebecca Luker with Danny Burstein, Howard McGillin, Laura Benanti and Sally Wilfert.

Luker sadly passed away from ALS in December. She made her Broadway debut in The Phantom of the Opera in 1988. Luker received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Marian Paroo in The Music Man. She also received a Tony nomination for her role as Magnolia in Showboat, as well as an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Maria in The Sound of Music, and a Drama Desk Nomination for Lily in The Secret Garden. Her other Broadway roles included Helen in Fun Home, the Fairy Godmother, Marie, in Cinderella, Winifred in Mary Poppins, and Claudia Nardi in Nine.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!